The seed had been sown long ago and they didn't know it, sent through the currents, the spy devices, everything they used not just against him but against the general population, this raking of intelligence, this plundering of evolution, this moment when everything, well everything within the species, transformed.

He noticed, now, the same phrases as wandered through his head appearing out of the mouths of others. Right Thing Right Now was the title of a best selling new book on Stoic philosophy, how the hell did any such book top the charts?

The species. Humans. Zooming Out. The wonders of God, although the phenomena were not God, or gods, in any traditional Western sense. Ancient spirits here for countless millenia. Even good Christians, the monotheists, were saying it now. He longed to travel, yet here he was, trapped if you like, in this body, in this age, in this place. And glorious it was. Safe. Captured. Enraptured.

The deceit, the multiple deceits, of the ruling class and their armies of sycophants, out to enculturate the masses, to fill them with so much propaganda and lies repeated so often they believed it, now in this zone where the desecration of the country at the expense of the climate change cultists was there for all to see, an absolute appalling desecration of beautiful landscapes evolved over millions of years. That was what these thugs were doing. And if no one spoke up, getting away with it.

Not by chance. Not by stealth. He was here and gifted a mission, the observer from long ago, from a different man stunned by the beauties of Sydney Harbour and the wildness of delight, the savage turn, the darkness that was enveloping us. He had done his routine, the Sense8 thing of remaining so drugged up the marauding evils, the surveillance technologies, those who sought to understand the ancient algorithms and then exploit them for their own purposes, all of this once fantastical knowledge was now theirs for the taking.

And they would be bitten, their arrogance, their functioning, destroyed by greed.

Greed had made them. And greed would destroy them. And the deceit they used to maintain power, that would destroy them also.

HEADLINES

THE NEW DAILY

Carving up Australia’s corporate watchdog is one of 11 recommendations of a blistering parliamentary inquiry report.

The latest probe into the Australian Securities and Investments Commission unearthed “deep flaws” in the regulator’s approach to investigating and enforcing corporate misconduct.

The inquiry, chaired by Liberal senator Andrew Bragg, also called on the federal government to recognise ASIC had “comprehensively failed to fulfil its regulatory remit”.

SBS

Fatima Payman's closest allies: The group driving a push to remove Labor from safe seats

According to a top pollster, young Muslim women and women of colour are driving a galvanised force to remove Labor at the next federal election, as they prove to be the most fortified allies of "exiled" senator Fatima Payman.

Sukkar, who also represents the Islamic Women's Association, said Labor senator Fatima Payman's inability to vote on motions with her conscience, without punishment from her party, has encouraged her to exercise her own right to vote in the upcoming federal election.



Palestinian Australian Tetyana Sukkar says members of her community feel their voices aren't being heard and aren't represented in politics. Credit: SBS News

She's referring to a defining moment for the first-term senator, who

voted in favour of a Greens motion to recognise Palestinian statehood

last Monday.





In doing so, Payman became the first Labor member in more than three decades to cross the floor while in government. She told ABC Insiders on Sunday she's prepared to do it again if another similar motion from the Greens is put forward.





Her actions led Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to

suspend her indefinitely

from the Labor caucus on Sunday afternoon.

DYSTOPIAN DOWN UNDER

BREAKING: Leaked audio reveals Spotlight studio audience's anger over Covid vaccine harms

Plus, tough questions that didn't make it to the final cut

REBEKAH BARNETT

JUL 02, 2024

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Just in, leaked audio from the 7NEWS Spotlight special discussed in my first post today reveals questions and audience reactions not included in the final cut that was aired.

The audience was angry. You can hear them calling out in frustration when the panel’s medical experts (Professors Robert Booy and Sanjaya Senanayake) fob off concerns about Covid vaccine safety. Watch, below.