Here we were, then, at the beginning of a new age. Elon Musk called it The Age of Abundance, when all normal work and all normal tasks could be performed by robots, and humans, mere humans, would be liberated from drudgery. It was a pipe dream. War was a natural state. And if you wanted to see what humans were like when released from the necessity of toil, go to any housing estate and see people too fat and lazy to get off the couch, people who's only motivation was the next high.

And who killed and robbed and backstabbed and sank further and further into the abyss with each passing day.

The Age of Abundance might have been a best case scenario, but it was a narrow hope. They were all at Davos, and their narrow schemes, the eradication of base humans, the evolution of the species, all in the hands of the most nefarious humans on the planet, were bound to fail.

The meek will inherit the Earth. There was a reason that line had slung through the century, hung in the air, blessed us with a wisdom greater than ourselves.

Meanwhile, in Australia, the prices of everything just kept escalating, the authoritarian instincts of the agencies and their adjacent, or enveloping bureaucracies, those willing servants, the pampered, civil servant class, unable, unwilling to understand the subjects over which they ruled,

This was not a happy country. He had that conversation with the daughter of his old naturopath, now heir of the store, selling overpriced vitamins and quack cures, well that was unfair, but they weren't cheap, that's for sure, no one was cheap. No normal business person could survive this terrible government. And the hatred, the unhappiness, fuelled by the insane policies of an out of touch elite, just grew more and more dysfunctional; and the entire society malfunctioned, its beating heart now broken.

They were drunk on power, and their own power would first deceive them, and then destroy them.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

https://www.skynews.com.au/

'It is possible': One Nation's Pauline Hanson signals path to govt, leaves door open to coalition with Nationals

Pauline Hanson has declared that a One Nation government was achievable, leaving the door open for an alliance with the National Party after the Coalition split.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

https://www.theguardian.com/au

Julie Inman Grant, the eSafety commissioner, received a Public Service Medal in recognition of her work shepherding Australia’s social media ban, with her “exceptional leadership, courage and resolve in protecting Australians online” praised by the committee.

ABC

https://www.abc.net.au/news

Sole survivor of Lake Cargelligo shooting opens up on the moment violence erupted

Kaleb Macqueen was working on his car in the quiet NSW outback town of Lake Cargelligo last Thursday when violence erupted.

SBS

https://www.sbs.com.au/news/

A century ago, the average Australian was a 24-year-old man. Who is it now?

Australia celebrates its national day on Monday, but do we really know who we are?

More than 100 years ago, the typical Australian was a 24-year-old male. Today, it's a 38-year-old woman.

NEWS

https://www.news.com.au/

One Nation’s skyrocketing support could see the right-wing minor party pick up as many as 34 seats and officially become the main opposition party.

THE NEW DAILY

https://www.thenewdaily.com.au/

‘Happy, friendly, sporty’ boy loses shark injuries fight

MACRO BUSINESS

https://www.macrobusiness.com.au/

Why families are fleeing Sydney

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

https://www.spectator.com.au/

From terra nullius to terror Australis

The demonisation of settler colonialism underlies the left’s antisemitism

This week, the Greens’ Nick McKim used the federal parliament’s official condolences to the victims of the Bondi massacre and their families, to make the extraordinary claim that ‘Jewish Australians won’t be safe from the scourge of antisemitism… until we reckon with the brutality and the underlying violence of the colonisation of this continent based on the lie of terra nullius.’