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MICHAEL'S CURIOUS WORLD's avatar
MICHAEL'S CURIOUS WORLD
5h

AI's supposed benefits are grossly overrated.

We are living longer, but also spending more time as aged pensioners.

Superannuation increases were repeatedly delayed under the Liberals, so not enough has been saved. Keating said it had to reach 15% to fund retirement.

You need at least $1m to live comfortably for 25 years.

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
6h

Ethan Nash at TOTT News, Brisbane has been publishing well-researched, perceptive articles and talks for years. He was particularly active in exposing the Harma/government/corporate media lies/propaganda/BS during the coronahoax/deadly Covax rollout.

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