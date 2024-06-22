Now is the hour. If he survives the transition. His head was crazier than ever and he had turned 72. Somehow he still found it hard to believe, that these things happened, that death was imminent, well not that imminent, 25 years, but the voice kept repeating: Time is short. And to them, the ancients, the human life span was indeed short, flashing by in an instant. Our lives are a mist and then we are gone, as the Stoics put it.

Frail. Too long in hiding. All the old images, of ladders trailing down from the sky, were back. A demagogue. A fractured time. The housing crisis. The nightmare that was unfolding on so many people. He was in a relatively comfortable part of the world, enmeshed, encouraged, a signature tune, these wisps of past and future contained in us all, the thousands of things that came upon us, millions dancing. Sense8. A show about empaths. A trailer season, a trailer park, or caravan park as they were called in Australia.

Out there on the headlands, the whale migration, the mystic slide that began each year, the darkness that ballooned above their head while a worm buried into the heart of the polity. Oh Jesus save me, save us, that's what the population cried out for. A heralded time. A natural stop in the evolutionary process. Super intelligence. Back now in the Illawarra. Rise up up.

Old gods and new. The elasticity and plasticity of the realm leading through this troubled time, or troubled for many. The cost of everything, that was on everybody's lips. The price of petrol. The dark sages who needed to be banished. The creeping forces that stalked the halls of power.

So many worship you. How great thou art. Blessed art thou. Live long and prosper. The beseeching, from so many sources, never stopped. This giant array. These human surveillance devices. These eyes upon the world. For some to see and others to pass away.

If he survived the transition. Out there in a hostile, all enveloping realm. Out there in the greatness of the every day, each ravishingly beautiful day. Encompass all.

HEADLINES

ABC

In short: Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has claimed his nuclear energy plan will cost a fraction of Labor's pursuit of renewable energy.

Mr Dutton is yet to reveal what his plan will cost, but said he would soon be providing more details to the Australian people.

What's next? Assistant Climate Change and Energy Minister Jenny McAllister said Mr Dutton was making a baseless claim about the cost of Labor's policy.

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