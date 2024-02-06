We told you to go to the forest but you did not go.

All war is deception.

The falcon stirred deep within the forest.

It was the middle of summer, another cold, non-existent summer, and he was cold. The cult kept going. It was meant to be a sign of sophistication, of intellect, of sensibility, proof that you were a good and caring person, to embrace the climate change hysteria which was disfiguring the country, destroying the landscape, and consuming billions of dollars of public funds, all to benefit the likes of Bill Gates. And to control the population. It was a travesty; and there was no use railing against it, for no one cared, no one listened, people went about their tiny lives in their own happy little circuits, and for a time he had embraced the ordinary; until in the barely sentient ordinary he realised that despite all his protestations, I just want to be an ordinary person, such a fate was not the one for him.

And so. A sinking feeling.

A warning. A cry. A crime.

The country had become so dishonest, its political class so deceitful, the demographic change so rapid, it was hard to have any faith in anything.

People had burrowed into the savage ordinariness, laughed with each other, cried out against crime, talked about houses, real estate, football, cars; anything but anything serious.

And when you lose all faith in your country, when the now virtually invisible Watchers on the Watch could not be trusted, when they jeered at you or offered help but he could not gauge their level of sincerity, when all, essentially, was lost, when there was no faith in his fellow man, or fellow humans, when almost all of his old friends had passed away, when the fevered, fervent partying of old dissipated, when everything came to be as one, when the public culture, the government messaging, the media itself, had become utterly dishonest, he looked around and cried and quivered.

And the falcon moved its armoured feathers, restless, impatient, linked to eternal time. And he did, at last, what he was meant to do.

AUSTRALIAN MAINSTREAM MEDIA

ABC

In short: Wollongong Resources has sent an email to workers announcing plans to close its Russell Vale Colliery, impacting more than 100 jobs.

The mine had been shut down by the mining watchdog after five underground fires.

What's next: Wollongong Resources has promised to explain the decision to staff on Tuesday morning.

The troubled Russell Vale Colliery, located in the northern Illawarra region, has notified its workforce of its impending closure.

Wollongong Resources communicated the decision to employees through an email on Monday, affecting approximately 145 workers.

The coal mine had come under scrutiny from the New South Wales Resources Regulator and was placed under a prohibition order that stopped work at the site after five underground fires.

On January 18, after an investigation into the fifth "friction fire" on January 5, the Resources Regulator issued the order "prohibiting all coal mining at the site because of safety concerns".

THE NEW DAILY

King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis will turn minds to the question of what happens if he becomes unable to fulfil his constitutional duties.

Buckingham Palace has announced he will continue performing his official paperwork and his weekly meetings with the prime minister throughout his treatment.

But what happens if he becomes seriously ill?

There are three options: Counsellors of state, regency and abdication.

SKY NEWS

Sky News host Chris Kenny warns the Coalition is forgetting economics and just “attacking” Labor over the broken stage three tax cuts promise.

The Coalition announced on Tuesday it would back the federal government’s amendments to the stage three tax cuts following a party room meeting.

However, the Opposition will also seek to make some amendments to Labor's changes, but it remains unclear as to what this would be.

Mr Dutton went on to call out the Prime Minister’s backflip on the tax cuts as an "egregious lie".

The Sky News host criticised Labor for its “tax chicanery” while sympathising with the Coalition for backing the change as they could be accused of voting against tax cuts.

“The trouble with a scare like that is that on current form, the Coalition would just roll over and vote for that too if Labor did it,” Mr Kenny said.

“With both sides now driven by polling, when will the Coalition stand up for smaller government, for less spending, and lower, simpler and fairer tax cuts?”

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

A ship carrying almost 17,000 sheep and cattle will be unloaded at Fremantle docks in the middle of a severe heatwave as exporters continued their fight to ship the animals to Israel.

For more than a month, the 15,000 sheep and 1,750 cattle have remained on board the Israeli-owned MV Bahijah after it aborted entering the Red Sea on its way to Israel for fear of attack by Houthi rebels.

It was then ordered to return to Western Australia.

A bid to re-export the animals from Fremantle back to the Middle East, on a journey that would avoid the Red Sea but take nearly twice as long, was denied on Monday night by the federal Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.