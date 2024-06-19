Corporeal. Of the flesh. These days passed so quickly. The species was so short lived. He could hear it all the time: Time is short. But of course, all human lifespans were short in contrast to those of the entities which surrounded and entwined them, which read their thoughts and welcomed us to their domain, who emerged at times of action and historical crises, who did not suffer as humans suffered, did not love as humans loved, did not fear as humans feared; and contained within us all The Greatest Story Ever Told.

These shifting sands. Warriors over dunes, armour clad high born soldiers leading their men into battle, and all too frequently death. Blood pooled on the battlefields, and in their hearts.

Australia was quickly dissolving now; a group of warring or conflicting ethnic tribes, social tribes, businesses going bankrupt, to the wall, to the wall, as the individuals involved lined up to be shot against the wall of their own aspirations, their own dreams, to be self reliant, independent of government. To not care what their neighbours thought. To lord it over all and sundry.

These moments were born anew in every frequent second; but the love they held, the embrace they felt, the denizens that hid in the fabric of things, "waste of time, waste of time" the watchers on the watch so frequently thought. But it wasn't he who had drawn them to this narrow band, to be executed at will. It wasn't he who had forced this situation.

The mornings were cold, damn cold, as the global warming brigade ignored the irony of the cold snap gripping the country and continued to debate, ad nauseum, year on year, energy policy. As if anybody cared anymore. They had overegged the custard, and people were sick of the words climate change, the thousands of deplorable moments when the true believers, egged on by the state broadcaster, insulted, derided, jeered anyone who disagreed with them, anyone who dared to doubt.

If it was such a good idea, to rake billions of dollars off the working poor for a corporate dream, then let it die in the light.

But they couldn't bring themselves to be open and honest, not when there were so many many billions of dollars in play.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

GUARDIAN

‘Risky scam’Chris Bowen condemns Coalition’s nuclear plan as premiers affirm state bans

Energy minister’s comments come as Nationals leader David Littleproud refutes deputy’s claims plants won’t be built if communities were opposed

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SKY

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United Kingdom

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THE AUSTRALIAN

‘No end in sight’: business failures hit record high

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