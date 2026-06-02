ONE NATION SMASHES LABOR IN SHOCK POLL

31% to Labor’s 28% – Albanese’s “People’s Budget” a Total Flop“This is the beginning of the end for Albo” – Senior Labor MP (anonymous)Canberra is in meltdown this morning after the latest RedBridge/Accent poll delivered the worst news imaginable for Anthony Albanese: One Nation has surged to first place nationally on 31 per cent, Labor has slumped to 28 per cent, and the Coalition is a distant third on 20 per cent.Voters have delivered a brutal verdict on Jim Chalmers’ tax-heavy budget, with CGT changes and negative gearing reforms slammed as “economic vandalism” that will punish aspiration and crash the housing market.Editorial: The government that lectured us about “compassion” has just been told by ordinary Australians exactly where they can stick their compassion. Welcome to the age of the great Australian revolt.ALBO’S BUDGET IS A SUICIDE NOTE WRITTEN IN RED INK

By “The Rattler”Never in modern Australian history has a government so comprehensively misread the room. While Chalmers was busy crowing about “intergenerational fairness,” Australian families were doing the maths on skyrocketing rents, power bills, and now a capital gains tax grab that will hammer mum-and-dad investors and first-home buyers alike.The contempt is breathtaking. This is a government that promised to ease cost-of-living pressures and instead declared war on anyone who owns a second fridge or dreams of owning a home. The polls aren’t lying — the Australian people are.Pauline Hanson must be laughing all the way to the ballot box. While Labor lectures the country about “progress,” One Nation is speaking the language of the suburbs and the regions: enough is enough.HEADLINE: “ECONOMIC SABOTAGE”

Business leaders turn on LaborStartup founders and small business owners have launched an extraordinary open letter accusing the Albanese government of “destroying the engine room of the Australian economy.” One tech entrepreneur told The Blog: “This isn’t reform — it’s revenge against anyone who succeeds.”HEADLINE: “THE GREAT HOUSING CARNAGE”

First-home buyers betrayed as prices set to crashHousing Minister’s claim that falling house prices are “a good thing” has been met with fury. “Tell that to the young couple who just had their life savings wiped out,” said one mortgage broker. “This government hates aspiration.”HEADLINE: “ALBO’S INVISIBLE”

Where the hell is the Prime Minister while Rome burns?As One Nation surges and the budget collapses in public esteem, Anthony Albanese has gone to ground. When he does appear, it’s to mumble talking points about “the challenges we face together.” Mate, the challenge is you.THE AUSTRALIAN PUBLIC HAS HAD A GUTFULThis isn’t just a bad poll. It’s a cultural moment. The Labor Party that once claimed to represent working people has become the party of inner-city elites, bureaucrats, and virtue-signallers — while Pauline Hanson’s One Nation is hoovering up everyone else.The contemptuous dismissal of legitimate concerns about immigration, housing, energy prices, and cultural change has finally caught up with them. Australians are not stupid. They know when they’re being taken for mugs.The Albanese government’s greatest achievement may turn out to be the political resurrection of Pauline Hanson. Well played, comrades. Well played.Pastiche courtesy of Grok.

