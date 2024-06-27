foudroyant

[ foo-droi-uhnt ] SHOW IPA

adjective

sudden and overwhelming in effect; stunning; dazzling.

It was happening everywhere, and now to domestic politics. The conservatives were once again clutching defeat from the jaws of victory, with the return of Julian Assange, and their sniping, deeply stupid, deeply affronting opposition to the release of one of Australia's most famous sons, or at least snarking condemnation of the process, a man they had been perfectly happy leaving to rot in Belmarsh Prison on the other side of the world, an Australian citizen imprisoned in Britain at the bequest of the Americans. And they lifted not one figure.

Assange, through his spokespeople, was thanking the present incumbent Anthony Albanese for saving his life, a wonderful piece of PR for a man who had been sinking in the polls and was on the ropes over his absurd mismanagement; so absurd, and so widespread, it was difficult to know where to start.

In a preferential voting system which had saddled the country with tweedle dum and tweedle dee mainstream parties for generations, an ensconced ruling class who ignored the sentiments and wishes of the voting population, who feathered their own nests, built labyrinthine and utterly useless bureaucracies, who willingly participated in America's endless wars, who sacrificed their own sons, their own soldiers, to the American military war machine, the military industrial complex as it was frequently called, and raked billions of Australia's working poor.

Tucker, on a tour down under, tore apart the local journalists and spoke passionately about Julian Assange, a man who was held in Belmarsh for five and a half years and for whom the governments of Australia, the UK and Britain had failed to help.

He tore apart the notion that all this praise should be going to the incumbent government.

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-speech-australia

But of course it was the tearing apart the local journalists that most amused him, an old journalist himself. And oh how they deserved it. Tucker had been one of the only mainstream journalists to visit Assange in jail, but none of them asked him about that. All they did was pose ridiculously long soliloquies rather than questions trying pathetically to get a gotcha moment, as if they were US Democratic shills.

And he tore apart the state broadcaster, the ridiculous $1.2 billion ABC, and it was wonderful to watch.

And he tore apart the mass migration which was killing Australia, as it had tore apart the West everywhere, suggesting that governments should look after their own, all on the back of left wing theories and a secret determination by the alien that is intellectual class to destroy the hegemony of the dominant culture. For what? For Why? Cui bono? Who benefits?

Dictionary

Definitions from Oxford Languages · Learn more

cui bo·no?

/kwē ˈbōnō/

exclamation

who stands, or stood, to gain (from a crime, and so might have been responsible for it)?

HEADLINES

SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA

'Are you even a serious interviewer?': ABC's Sarah Ferguson skewered by US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene

US congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has come to blows with the ABC's Sarah Ferguson when an interview about Julian Assange's release went south.

James HarrisonDigital Reporter

Albanese government ‘in deep strife’ as inflation rises

June 26, 2024 - 9:41PM

Sky News host Chris Kenny says the Albanese government is “in deep strife” after it was revealed that inflation had risen to four per cent.

An interest rate hike may loom for millions of Australians as new figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed inflation jumped to four per cent in the 12 months to May, up from 3.6 per cent in April.

“The Prime Minister found ways to downplay the problem or at least pass the buck.

“When you promise to beat inflation, you promise to force down interest rates, and promise to lower the cost of living, it’s best not to make things worse.”