The single most delightful image of the election campaign so far was the sight of the Prime Minister stumbling and falling off the stage at a Mining and Energy Union conference.

Pallid, unfit, overweight and partial to a beer, full of BS and wind, still railing against the Tories when the rest of the world had moved on long ago, unable to do anything but read from a teleprompter or recount the last briefing before he went on stage, Albo was in the thrall of his own preposterous campaign, and his equally preposterous personality.

They were on a war footing. All of them.

Humans quailed, weak in comparison, before the mighty swirl of Lordly power. Weak, in hiding, in camouflage, forming alliances, scurrying into their burrows. Weak men made strong wasn't it, this was something else.

On the other side of the pond a new Roman empire was being created.

Meanwhile here, in Australia, this pallid representation of the truth, we had already destroyed our own manufacturing base, destroyed much of the private sector with excessive taxation and regulation, left an entire generation of the working class without purpose or jobs, flooded the country with immigrants who had zero loyalty to the country or its traditional scrabbling culture, and progressively expanded the public sector to become the main employer. Dependent on the state. Dependent on manufactured values. Reliant on the man. It was a recipe for disaster.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

'Go to the White House': Former foreign minister Alexander Downer outlines how Australia can overcome the 'challenge' of Trump's tariffs

Former foreign minister Alexander Downer has told Sky News Australia's Chris Kenny that whoever wins the election must "go to the White House" to meet Donald Trump in the wake of the US President's tariffs.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

Tiny town swamped as flood waters the size of NSW inundate western Queensland

Entire population of Thargomindah forced to flee homes as levee breaks and record water levels of 1974 flood eclipsed

Albanese tumbles on stage after giving speech in Newcastle

ABC

Featured

Global car makers are rapidly reorganising in the wake of United States President Donald Trump's tariffs on automotive imports to the United States — and some are weighing pulling models from Australia with a climate impost about to take effect.

Some of Australia's most popular car brands are considering whether to pull models from the market from July, when the government's climate laws for the industry will become enforceable.

The sector is facing great uncertainty with US President Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs on "foreign automobiles" and some in it fear the government's New Vehicle Efficiency Standard could prove another shock.

The 4x2 Ford Everest and 4x2 Isuzu M-UX are two models that could be pulled, in part because the NVES classes them as passenger cars with stricter emissions rules, compared to their "commercial" 4x4 variants.

Isuzu, Mazda and Great Wall Motors have all indicated to dealerships they expect to wear fines from NVES, and could raise prices in response.

SBS

'Still a landlord's market': Rental prices at record high in all Australian capital cities

While price growth has slowed, vacancy rates remain low and many tenants have been priced out of the market.

NEWS

Donald Trump has confirmed his tariff plans, including a brutal hit to Australia, in his “Liberation Day” speech. Follow live.

THE NEW DAILY

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton says Donald Trump’s tariffs are a “bad day” for Australia because PM Anthony Albanese can’t deal with the US President.

“I just don’t think the Prime Minister has the strength or the ability to stand up to a situation that is unacceptable to us,” said Dutton after Thursday’s tariffs announcement.

‘Not the act of a friend’: PM hits back at Trump tariffs

MACRO BUSINESS

Victorians pay for endless waste and mismanagement

Victorian taxpayers seem to be unable to catch a break.

The state is grappling with the nation’s highest per capita debt loads.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

Labor, in cahoots with the Greens and the Teals, have introduced mandatory climate reporting laws, whereby even small businesses and suppliers to larger businesses will be increasingly forced to comply with onerous carbon emissions reporting. The continuation of these laws was reiterated, but largely ignored, in Treasurer Jim Chalmers’ budget, despite the devastating impact they will have on productivity and profit margins across the nation.

CRIKEY

ABC chair Kim Williams has slammed The Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos’ handling of the paper’s presidential endorsement saga while addressing the Melbourne Press Club (MPC) on Thursday.

“Jeff Bezos’ behaviour is increasingly appalling,” Williams said.

“Preventing a presidential election editorial. Effectively censoring the op-ed page. Paying $40 million to the president’s wife for a documentary series.”

Williams described this as an example of “media oligarchs … busily undermining the integrity of their publishing to advance their wider business interests”.

Charlie Lewis

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He even used the Post’s famous slogan to conclude, opining: “Democracy dies in darkness.

THE NIGHTLY

Sweeping US tariffs, followed by a tumble from a stage, bookended Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s worst day of the Federal election campaign so far on Thursday.

Mr Albanese came a cropper at a Mining and Energy Union conference near Cessnock, when he stepped back on the stage to take a group photo and the packed room gasped as he disappeared.

A smiling Prime Minister re-emerged, hauled to his feet by bystanders grabbing his arms.

“I stepped back one step. I didn’t fall off the stage,” he later told ABC Radio Newcastle. “Just one leg went down, but I was sweet.”