A Sense of Place Magazine

A Sense of Place Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
zack d's avatar
zack d
2h

liberal party stopped being conservative decades ago, it turned into a mouth piece and executors of big corporations which themselves shifted towards woke

none will ever cry for Liberal party. Nationals will get destroyed because they associated themselves with Liberals just to keep some personal perks for the party leaders. Nationals missed the opportunity to capture votes that went to One Nation

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 A Sense of Place Publishing · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture