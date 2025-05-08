When in doubt stay still, went the very old saying.

And so it was now.

Born on a battlefield, surrounded by enemies, walking on platforms filled with treachery, a dark evil that hid under the eves, multiple gnomes that could and would jeer at your death, an embodiment of the darkness which had gripped the Earth, and the evil which had been done here, he remained silent.

The election was over. It had gone on for an eternity. The months of the faux campaign. The truly pathetic performance of the Opposition.

Did Dutton deliberately throw the election?

That's what it looked like.

All the perpetrators had fled, all the state Premiers, almost all of the dodgy health officers. To clutch their Pfizer millions in retirement. All of them. Perpetrators. Betrayers. Liars. Paid off. That's what he believed, or suspected, strongly. No, believed.

They wouldn't have behaved with that intense, frothing intensity if there hadn't been $20 million or so on offer, "consultancy fees". Nor would they have fled so fast. That's what he thought. True or not, he had no way of knowing.

But these people had never had the health or welfare of the population at heart, and only cared for power. And money. It was the only explanation that made sense to him.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

Speculation has mounted further that Jacinta Nampijinpa Price will throw her name in a joint ticket with Angus Taylor for the Liberal leadership, as the Senator sat down with Sky News host Peta Credlin for an exclusive interview after hours earlier announcing her defection from the Nationals.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

From a new-look frontbench to wedding bells: here’s what’s on Anthony Albanese’s second term to-do list

The first order of parliament is set to be Labor’s cut to student debts, with a revived attempt at creating a federal environmental protection agency also on the agenda

After his thumping election victory, Anthony Albanese has the chance to lead one of Australia’s consequential and long-term governments.

With significantly enhanced authority inside Labor and across parliament – as well as a demoralised opposition – he says the government is back at work “continuing to build Australia’s future”.

ABC

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus and Science and Industry Minster Ed Husic have been booted from Anthony Albanese's new ministry.

Labor senators Tim Ayres and Jess Walsh — both from the left faction — will be promoted to the frontbench.

SBS

Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis welcome baby boy Jagger

The pair shared the news of Jagger Mewis-Kerr's arrival on social media on Thursday.

NEWS

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles’ role in the political execution of two cabinet ministers from his own faction has enraged Labor MPs.

THE NEW DAILY

Greens leader Adam Bandt has conceded defeat in his Melbourne electorate, saying he had to overcome an “Everest” in order to win.

Bandt was defeated by Labor’s Sarah Witty, but he said the battle had come from all sides, including the Liberal Party and One Nation.

“People in Melbourne hate Peter Dutton with a very good reason,” he said.

“They have seen his brand of toxic racism on display for many years, seen his time as immigration minister, seen him make comments about Melbourne and…many, many of them wanted him as far away from power as possible.

“Despite us making it very clear that we shared their position, my initial take is some votes leaked away from us as people saw Labor is the best option to stop Dutton.”

MACRO BUSINESS

Australia’s housing crisis takes ugly turn

Australia is experiencing a housing crisis because its home prices are among the highest in the world compared to incomes, we have some of the most indebted households in the world, and tenants are paying a record share of their income on rent.

One reason why property prices and rentals are so expensive is because Australia has experienced an abnormally large population increase due to immigration, and demand has far outpaced supply.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

What went wrong? This time a year ago, Peter Dutton and the Coalition were riding high in the polls, still surfing the extraordinary Voice victory wave. In July of last year, we wrote: ‘The next federal election is there to be won. Peter Dutton and the Coalition have the ability to win it, although polls at the moment suggest a minority government one way or the other. So what does Mr Dutton need to do to turn a likely narrow miss into a narrow win?’

From thereon in, the Coalition simply turned to mush. No policy was made with any conviction, decisions were adopted then just as swiftly abandoned, and Mr Dutton lumbered around the election campaign all by himself like a lost new boy on his first day at school, eager to make friends of whomever he met.

A month ago, midway through the excruciating campaign, we asked whether Peter Dutton ‘had any of the mongrel in him?’ The campaign itself was not only devoid of meaty policies, and certainly nothing to force waverers to make a hard choice on (which is what occurred with the Voice referendum), but worse, had no fighting spirit to inspire undecided voters.

Australians deserve much better.