



Here, in this tiny part of the world, he listened to the humans way too much and reached only one conclusion: Trust No One.

Yes, the species was on the edge of a major, tragic, vast transformation, while all around, across the globe, was death and destruction. In nature something is always trying to kill something else. And so with the humans. The bombs rained down, Gaza, on the Houthis.

And those who had so deliberately and methodically set out to destroy the West, they had succeeded beyond their wildest dreams, the countries flooded with foreigners, the tertiary educated class flooded with self-hatred. The great climate change scam exposed for all to see. If anyone cared, if anyone listened.

Waking up. They were waking up. He was waking up. All was well and all was broken. We are dying here. I died long ago and you have failed to bring me back to life. Disappointment. Strange curls of defeat, as if struggling to communicate, a broader sweep. He had torn his roto-cuff and it hurt.

That was it, really, it just bloody hurt.

As for the country, the election had still not been held.

While the bastardry of the ruling class knew no bounds.

AUSTRALIAN MAINSTREAM LEGACY MEDIA

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

Making billions worthless

I keep losing track of how many billions of dollars have been promised during this unofficial stage of our Federal Election campaign.

My concerns are two-fold.

The first worry is that politicians do not understand how little Australians can afford what they are offering. My second worry is that the electorate may not understand that we cannot afford it.