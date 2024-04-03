The world is so beautiful, Buddha reportedly said on his death bed, and he went quietly about his duties. Here in the real world, out there in the forming ether, alive, beckoning, and then climactic, like the orchestras of the big cities and the mysteries of daily life, like the beauties that edged the shores and the virtues of the common man, live a good life, work hard, be a loyal friend, those virtues which had vanished in enslavement; and amidst his old friends, or acquaintances, or work colleagues, or whatever they had been, just gone.

That's how it felt as his generation subsided, sank, decayed more like, into their own histories and failures and introspections, into whatever fetid forest floor their carcases would contribute, into their own certitudes. He wasn't going to go quietly, he wasn't going to go at all, not now, not in one sense ever, and so they embraced all and everyone and one remarkable unfolding history after another.

The car radio caught snatches of world conflict, the internet revealed a perilous drift, a cashless society, the war on cash, a brutal, totalitarian, sinking stinking state of mind, there in the ether, here on the shore, collapsing businesses, empty shop fronts, a country that was no longer a country, well not a place where the citizenry was proud of itself and the country.

A blank and frightened look. A cow like acceptance of the pasture in which they were in. An unquestioning, unembarrassed, unmotivated stare. The desperately overweight, mostly but not always women, unhappy as they stuffed their faces with appalling food, whole stores full of cheezels and chips and over processed food, all of which could be dumped in the garbage bins outside and the world would be no worse off.

Criminal, what had been done. Criminal the assaults on ordinary people. Criminal the brain fog which afflicted his elders and old colleagues. Criminal the mass hypnosis. Criminal the collapse of all responsibility, and what our leaders had done, or allowed to be done, to their own people, to these populations.

All was not lost. The forest floor reborn. From out the humus a new way. And still, that evil stalked the globe. And men, evil men, began to fall out of the sky.