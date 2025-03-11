The story had to begin somewhere. After waiting patiently for months for the old king to wake, they had packed their tents and moved on, sad, disconsolate, looking for a younger, brighter target as the world shifted on its axis.

The centre of power was elsewhere, in Washington, in other world capitals, but mostly, these days, at this time, it was Washington, with American politics dominating the news cycle, and the imperial nature of the Trump White House altering discourse all around the world.

It had been a cold, virtually non-existent summer in these parts, flying in the face of all the global warming catastrophisers heavily invested in the climate change narrative so fraudulently imposed upon the world.

He who controls the present controls the past. As true today as it had ever been.

Here in Australia the nation was gearing for another election cycle.

In the washing machine cycle of Australian politics, another failed Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was heading for the chopping block.

Whether Opposition leader Peter Dutton would make to Kirribilli House remained to be seen. The odds were close. The enthusiasm for either candidate was minimal.

And the beasts in the far reaches stirred into wakefulness. And the all-seeing creatures that surveyed the realm from their invisible realm, they were awake in a kind of deadly calm. As day rolled by day into a frightening future. And humanity, the same humanity which had once thought itself central to the story of the world, had now begun the process of changing forever.

MAINSTREAM MEDIA

POLITICOM

Posted on : 24/01/2025

by PAUL COLLITS – SCOTT Morrison has been cosying up to Donald Trump. He spent New Year’s Eve with the Trumps at Mar-a-Lago.

This is the same Scott Morrison who, in 2021, used $2b of Australian taxpayers’ money to bring a Moderna vaccine factory to Melbourne.

Scott Morrison shouldn’t have been in a tux on New Year’s Eve. There is a strong case to be made that he should be in orange overalls.

Paul CollitsSenior Political Commentator

ScoMo’s sleazy “deal” with manufacturers of unsafe vaccines was a squalid attempt at favourable publicity.

Morrison’s actions reek of corruption – lethal corruption.

If that doesn’t say “criminal negligence”, what would?

Comment Now

And that is the same Donald Trump who has just been urged by The Brownstone Institute to “bring Moderna to heel” over a dead child.

As per Britain’s The Conservative Women: “Last week independent journalist Alex Berenson reported that a pre-school child died of ‘cardio-respiratory arrest’ after taking a dose of Moderna’s COVID mRNA vaccine during its clinical trials.

SKY NEWS

Peta Credlin has called out media and human rights organisations over their silence about the latest massacre of Christians and other minorities in Syria, after an Australian man revealed the horror he had seen after returning to the country to bury his mother.

‘Fearmongering and opportunistic’: Climate Council slammed after ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred

ABC

Hundreds — possibly thousands — have been killed in Syria amid reports of massacres and executions by both pro-government and opposing forces, creating the biggest challenge Syria's president has faced since toppling Bashar al-Assad in December.

Attacks on the new government's security services have been on the rise for weeks, but exploded into serious violence after gunmen loyal to Assad launched a series of seemingly coordinated attacks in Syria's coastal region beginning on Thursday

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

The Albanese government has spectacularly failed on every level. Instead of pricking the Covid-inspired spending balloon it inherited, Labor has poured debt-financed money into the economy bringing debt to its present $948 billion with another $200 billion earmarked for the next two years and $45 billion in off-budget spending through Rewiring the Nation, the Housing Australia Future Fund, and the National Reconstruction Fund.

The period from the election of the Albanese government to the third quarter of 2024 saw Australian living standards fall by 5.3 per cent, more than those of any other OECD country and a near mirror image of the OECD average increase of 5.5 per cent.

Even the lacklustre 0.6 per cent GDP growth in the December quarter lifted real income per capita by a miserable 0.1 per cent and one-third of the measured value was increased government spending – a component that represents low or even negative real income effects.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

Clive Palmer has a new party and a new slogan, but it’s still the same old ads from the eclectic mining magnate. Not content with pouring hundreds of millions into the past two federal campaigns, for the princely return of one senator who seemingly spends most of his days tweeting furious support for Donald Trump, Palmer is kickstarting his blanket ad campaigns again – this time for the Trumpet of Patriots, but still in the ubiquitous Palmer yellow.

On Monday, huge banner ads ran across the front pages of The Australian, Daily Telegraph and West Australian newspapers: “We don’t need to be welcomed to our own country,” one ad screamed, while the other yelled “Too much immigration destroys infrastructure”.