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Rosemary Hargraves's avatar
Rosemary Hargraves
7h

All planned and implemented …

There's no other reason for a country so rich in resources as Australia to be in such economic decline and imminent fall.

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Scipio's avatar
Scipio
14h

Great piece.

“What would you cut?”

It is simply astonishing that the Treasurer could ask such a question.

I’d almost prefer it if we had a Treasurer who understood the crisis facing Australia’s economy, and was asking the question to be an evil SOB and gaslight us all.

Unfortunately, I think it is far worse. My view? “Dr Jim” is a clueless idiot who is way out of his depth, and who genuinely believed his question was legitimate.

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