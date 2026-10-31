The Australian economy is not quietly deteriorating. It is being publicly flogged, and Treasurer Jim Chalmers is taking the whip.

The front pages of the past seven days have read like a charge sheet. “What would you cut?” Chalmers challenges critics of government spending — while refusing any cap as public outlays hit their highest share of the economy outside the pandemic since the mid-1980s. “Slash public service to reach surplus, ex-Treasury boss tells Chalmers.” “Opposition declares war on Treasurer’s ‘spending addiction’.” “Taxpayers could have been spared $86 billion under a tighter fiscal regime.” “Chalmers continues to make excuses for Labor’s record government spending.” “Labor unnerved by Albanese-Chalmers tensions as rate rise looms.” “Calls for Chalmers to tackle ‘middle-class welfare’.”

The tone has been merciless, and the substance is worse.

Inflation has punched back to 4.3 per cent. Markets and major banks have locked in a fifth Reserve Bank hike this year, almost certainly on Melbourne Cup Day, lifting the cash rate to 4.85 per cent, the highest in nearly two decades.

Mortgage-belt households already reeling from successive increases will absorb another direct hit to disposable income. The consensus among independent economists, former Treasury officials and the Opposition is no longer polite: excess government spending is feeding demand into a supply-constrained economy and forcing the RBA’s hand. Chalmers’ answer – challenge the critics to nominate specific cuts while defending near-record outlays and promising vague “savings” in the mid-year update – has only sharpened the attack.

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This is the environment in which the largest structural story in the country continues to be ignored by much of the mainstream coverage. While political theatre and cultural skirmishes dominate headlines, the defining reality for ordinary Australians is a multi-year erosion of living standards driven by stagnant productivity, a housing market that has become a generational barrier, persistent inflationary pressures, and a growth model that has prioritised aggregate numbers and population expansion over per-capita outcomes, productivity and housing capacity.

The pain now landing on households is not an accident of global oil prices or a temporary glitch. It is the predictable result of choices that have been documented, charted and warned about for years.

For more than a decade, one of the sharpest, most data-driven counters to the consensus narrative has come from MacroBusiness and its co-founder and Chief Economist, Leith van Onselen.

Founded around 2010–2011 by van Onselen (writing as the Unconventional Economist) and collaborators including editor-in-chief David Llewellyn-Smith (Houses and Holes), MacroBusiness describes its mission bluntly: “to bridge the gulf between the Australian business media and reality.”

Its manifesto notes that this gap exists because of “the power of vested interests, monopolies, weak government, closed ideologies and a perennial culture of populism,” and that posts are “driven by the Australian national interest… fact-checked, data-driven analysis and opinion.” Van Onselen brings a rare combination of insider experience—stints at the Australian Treasury, Victorian Treasury, and Goldman Sachs—and a willingness to challenge the growth lobby that benefits from rapid population expansion while the costs fall on households and infrastructure.

At the centre of MacroBusiness’s critique is what van Onselen and others have long called Australia’s “population Ponzi scheme.” High levels of net overseas migration have been sold as a solution to ageing and a driver of growth. In reality, as successive Productivity Commission reports have shown, immigration “delays rather than eliminates population ageing” because migrants themselves age and eventually add to the elderly cohort. Van Onselen has repeatedly cited the Commission’s findings: realistic increases in migration have only temporary effects on age structure, and the policy “affects population numbers more than the age structure.” The result is an ever-larger intake required simply to maintain the demographic dividend, classic Ponzi demography.

This model has produced capital shallowing rather than genuine productivity gains. With migration running ahead of the capacity to build housing, infrastructure, and business capital, the economy has experienced prolonged weak labour productivity. Aggregate GDP can look respectable while per-capita outcomes stagnate or decline.

MacroBusiness has documented how government spending has increasingly substituted for private-sector dynamism, described in recent commentary as Australia replacing the mining boom with a government spending boom. Public demand as a share of the economy has been elevated, non-market sector productivity has flatlined for years, and programs such as the NDIS have grown rapidly, adding to fiscal pressure. In Victoria, years of debt accumulation have left the state vulnerable; van Onselen has argued that the next government must downsize the bureaucracy because wages are the largest expense and private-sector wealth creation is what drives sustainable growth.

Housing is the most visible failure. Rapid population growth has crushed affordability while supply has lagged, constrained by high construction costs (up sharply since the pandemic), labour shortages, planning restrictions, and competing demands from public infrastructure and the energy transition.

Recent MacroBusiness coverage has tracked corrections: Sydney dwelling values down 10% from a March 2026 peak on Cotality’s daily index, with broader warnings of further declines and “deep trouble” in markets such as Perth.

Van Onselen has been consistent that running immigration well above the nation’s building capacity is a primary driver of shortages in housing and infrastructure, feeding rents, inflation, and household stress. The “simple solution” to the rental crisis, in this view, begins with matching demand to supply rather than layering on more subsidies or targets that outrun construction capacity.

Inflation and monetary policy remain tightly linked to these structural issues. As of late 2026, the RBA has been hiking rates (cash rate reaching 4.60%, a 15-year high in some reporting) amid sticky inflation, with housing a major contributor and transport costs elevated. Van Onselen’s analysis has framed this as the economy repeatedly hitting supply constraints: demand boosted by migration and government spending meets weak productivity growth, producing higher prices rather than higher output, which then forces the RBA to tighten.

Energy policy compounds the problem. MacroBusiness has been critical of the costs, intermittency, and opportunity costs of the renewable build-out, including failures such as Snowy Hydro 2.0 and the labour diversion away from housing.

Van Onselen’s YouTube channel (@Leithvo) extends this work through compilations of his frequent radio, television, and podcast appearances (including The Macro & the Mortgage Podcast and long-form discussions with outlets such as Digital Finance Analytics). With tens of thousands of subscribers, the channel offers direct commentary on data releases, policy failures, and the gap between official narratives and household experience. Viewers get the same data-heavy, national-interest focus found on the site, often unpacking why headline growth masks declining living standards.

MacroBusiness is not a cheerleader for any party. It has tracked Labor’s migration settings, student visa issues, and spending, while also noting earlier policy choices that entrenched the model. Its readers and listeners often remark that they finally found analysis that matched the pressures they experience – congestion, unaffordable housing, stagnant real incomes – rather than the vested-interest optimism of much business media.

Australia’s natural advantages in resources, institutions, and human capital remain real. Realising them, however, requires confronting the productivity trap, aligning population growth with infrastructure and housing capacity, restraining unproductive public expansion, and prioritising per-capita living standards. For anyone seeking that confrontation in real time, with charts, historical context, and clear-eyed critique, MacroBusiness and Leith van Onselen remain essential.

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Read more at MacroBusiness and follow Leith van Onselen on YouTube.