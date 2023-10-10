The oceanic shores. A traveller caught half way across. We are creeping into consciousness. Oceanic. Osmotic. Strange times indeed.

It felt like they had tried to kill him, igniting a storm of protest. There were low games and many things hidden behind screens. Inside screens. Triggering heart attacks and dismissal of the gods on Earth; as if chem trailing to eradicate the spirits. Who knew what the truth was in this strange derangement that was the times. Probably pedestrian. Nothing to see here. Nothing at all.

He stood on the edge of a precipice; on the edge of a great shore. We couldn't see very far. They settled into place. The country was f...cked. But we already knew that. Nothing to learn here. Nothing to see here. Although he continued to be astonished on a daily basis.

It's an honour to be in these days on Earth. It's an honour to serve.

The whole Vax story had turned into The Killing Fields.

The Referendum on the Voice to Parliament had turned into a quagmire.

The Prime Minister, with his Moon glasses and the swirl of self-importance that went with the role, stood in front of Uluru and urged the nation to vote Yes.

Who are you to tell us this? Who are you to tell us anything? To deride anyone who disagrees with you? To turn the nation upside down?

Evil, one of the protestors down in Canberra had said, infests those halls, pointing to the national parliament. It's as if, when they enter there, an evil spirit possesses them.

What other explanation for the madness that had infested this place?

Serial incompetence? Low energy? A fascination with the plain, the mundane?

He didn't know. In the end he didn't care. Or wished he didn't care. Fly low. Stay out of sight. Seek the same safety that animals had sought for millions of years, camouflage, security, protection. Who would know the truth of any of this?

AUSTRALIAN MAINSTREAM NEWS

SKY

Scenes of protesters celebrating the attacks brutal attacks on Israel on the steps of the Sydney Opera House have “compounded the grief and suffering” of Australia’s Jews, a community leader has claimed.

Pro-Palestine protesters marched from Sydney’s town hall to the Opera House on Monday night, which was being lit in blue and white in solidarity with victims of the recent brutal attacks on Israeli citizens.

At the Opera House, the protesters chanted anti-Semitic slogans and burnt Israeli flags.

Speaking to Sky News Australia, Alex Ryvchin of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry said the scenes were a “national embarrassment” have had a major impact on many in the Jewish community.

xxx

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been confronted with polling which shows the Northern Territory seat of Lingiari is set to vote No for the Voice to Parliament in an interview with Sky News Australia from Uluru.

Mr Albanese joined chief news anchor Kieren Gilbert from the foot of Uluru on Tuesday, as voters prepare to give their verdict in the first referendum to be held in 24 years.

The Prime Minister said there is a “sense of history” in the Voice referendum and he hopes Australians “take this opportunity to vote Yes”.

However, when Gilbert pointed out that polls indicated the referendum would likely emerge unsuccessful, including in the seat of Lingiari where the Prime Minister was speaking from, Mr Albanese was highly sceptical.

ABC

f you are catching up, here is some of what we covered today (tap the link to jump to the post):

The co-chair of the Yes campaign says she's "deeply worried" about Australia voting No in the upcoming referendum on Saturday.

Yes23 co-chair Rachel Perkins has told triple j Hack she thinks it'll be close.

"I am deeply worried it will be a 'No' and I don't know where to go to from there. "I mean, think you have to ask the 'No' case. But I think it can be won and I think Australians, particularly young Australians, have a sense of justice and I don't think they're scared."

Perkins added she's surprised by the amount of misinformation spreading in the lead-up to the Voice referendum.

"I don't think we were prepared for the amount of conspiracy theory that's coming out of the post-COVID age, distrust of government, perhaps we were naive that we didn't know how low people would go."

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

Australians have the opportunity to “lift the burden of history” from Indigenous people by voting yes to the voice to parliament, a clearly emotional Anthony Albanese has told a gathering of traditional owners at Uluru.

The prime minister sat with leaders from central Australia, including the most senior traditional owner of the rock, Reggie Uluru, on a hot afternoon in the national park at the base of the rock on Tuesday.

Anangu women performed, including a new dance they created using big digging sticks which the prime minister later said symbolised carrying the burden of the referendum.

“The sticks represented the burden of the yes campaign, the burden of feeling the weight of history which is upon us. [We have] the opportunity to lift that burden of history,” he said.

SPECTATOR AUSTRLIA

Australians have the opportunity to “lift the burden of history” from Indigenous people by voting yes to the voice to parliament, a clearly emotional Anthony Albanese has told a gathering of traditional owners at Uluru.

The prime minister sat with leaders from central Australia, including the most senior traditional owner of the rock, Reggie Uluru, on a hot afternoon in the national park at the base of the rock on Tuesday.

Anangu women performed, including a new dance they created using big digging sticks which the prime minister later said symbolised carrying the burden of the referendum.

“The sticks represented the burden of the yes campaign, the burden of feeling the weight of history which is upon us. [We have] the opportunity to lift that burden of history,” he said.

***

Gabriël A. Moens AM

On Saturday, October 14, 2023, Australians will vote in a historic referendum on the proposal to entrench ‘The Voice’ in the Constitution.

The long campaign has revealed the contentious and divisive nature of this proposal, which the government promoted as a ‘unifying’ moment for Australia. But quite to the contrary, the referendum, if successful, will cement, on a permanent basis, group rights over individual rights. It will involve the preferment of a group of Australians over all others, merely on the basis of their race – a characteristic over which people do not have control.

For this reason, the long and divisive Voice campaign endured by Australia’s population could well be described as the nadir of our country’s political history.

But the referendum also provides Australians with an opportunity to reject the government’s ill-considered determination to make racism a permanent fixture of Australia’s governance.

For too long, the rights of Australia’s citizens have been eroded with welcoming ceremonies respected by few, flags purporting to represent some people and not others, and ubiquitous place-name changes. Australia is a country where impressionable children are being taught to be ashamed of their diligent forebears who made Australia a wonderful place in which to live and a magnet for migrants who often come from countries where civil rights merely exist in dusty law books, but not in reality.

Considering the prospect of racism becoming entrenched in Australian culture, it is quite astounding that people might still be mesmerised by the slick marketing messages of the government and be cajoled into supporting ‘The Voice’.

The opinion polls point to a solid victory for the ‘No’ case. The latest ABC poll of the polls predicts a vote of 41.2 per cent for ‘Yes’, clearly trailing the 58.8 per cent recorded for the ‘No’ case. If that poll is replicated on October 14, it will be a resounding victory for Australia’s silent majority. This victory would have been achieved despite the relentless and nauseating television campaign of the ‘Yes’ camp.

However, the limitless amount of money thrown at ‘Yes23’, the unqualified backing of ‘The Voice’ by the present cohort of Australian Premiers, the ill-considered and, frankly, opportunistic support offered by corporate Australia and the sporting community may well backfire.

But we should not put the cart before the horse because a race is only decided once the votes are counted. Specifically, we need to worry about the unknown Covid effect which may still spoil the outcome of the referendum. This ‘effect’ relates to the demonstrable conformist nature of Australian society. Indeed, throughout the pandemic era, Australians displayed obsequious compliance with governmental dictates and narratives, even to the extent that it is feasible that ‘conformity’ has become firmly ingrained in the Australian psyche. The demonstrable compliant attitude of Australians revealed their unquestioned acceptance of the explanations given by chief medical officers, whose advice politicians then slavishly imposed on a compliant populace.







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0:41everyone Dr Mandy Cohen from the CDC I

0:44wanted to talk today about the co 19

0:47vaccine and kids well good that should

0:49be a short conversation while we know

0:50kids are less impacted than adults from

0:53coid the unfortunate news is that kids

0:55can still get sick and sometimes really

0:58sick from coid 19 just like adults

1:01you're a scientist how sick do you mean

1:03really sick my God that is scientific

1:05well thanks for the update and as long

1:07as there are no risks in fact half of

1:10the very young kids who ended up in the

1:12Intensive Care Unit with coid had no

1:16underlying medical reason to make us

1:18think they would get sick they didn't

1:20have asthma or another underlying

1:22condition the co virus just made them

1:25really sick second the vaccine is safe

1:28for all kids over 6 months millions of

1:31doses have been given to children and

1:33their safety has been closely tracked

1:36the benefits to children and teens

1:38outweigh the risks you just said there

1:40were no risks the vaccine is safe for

1:43all kids over 6 months should be hards

1:45outweigh no risk well there's no risks

1:48oh it's outweigh I mean that's doesn't

1:50weigh anything I mean I'm not a

1:52scientist though especially the risks to

1:54kids if they get Co 19 for example teen

1:59boys have been been up to five times as

2:01likely to have heart inflammation after

2:03having a coid infection than after

2:06getting vaccinated listen to that

2:09smiling fact and note The Peculiar

2:11facial expression afterwards the eyes

2:12closed the lips closed perhaps because

2:14something is being concealed we'll get

2:17into that a little later and exactly who