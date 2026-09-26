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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
3dEdited

The corrupt oligarchic kakistocratic fake democracy (i.e. democrature) of Oz is morphing into a technocratic fascist surveillance state. Where's Xavier Herbert? "Poor Fellow 'my' Country".

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Fair Go's avatar
Fair Go
3d

Solution number one , Howard stole the nation ‘s defence mechanism, The people’s lawful firearms!!!

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