A Sense of Place Magazine

A Sense of Place Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fay's avatar
Fay
Oct 12, 2023

Very informative. Thank you.

Reply
Share
Richard Kelly's avatar
Richard Kelly
Oct 11, 2023

Great article John

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 A Sense of Place Publishing · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture