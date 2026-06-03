The 2026 Federal Budget has dominated the harshest government critiques in Australian media over the past 24 hours, with both mainstream outlets and independent voices savaging the Albanese Labor government's handling of taxes, housing, and economic management.

Sky News commentators like Peta Credlin described the backlash as "the worst since the Keating era," accusing the government of ramming through broken election promises on negative gearing and capital gains tax changes that will "destroy Labor's image" and deter investment.Independent Australia pulled no punches in a scathing analysis titled "The glaring problems with Labor’s dreadful, appalling, terrible 2026 Budget," outlining six fundamental criticisms, including how the measures will drive house prices higher, fail to deliver meaningful housing supply, and betray younger generations while favouring existing property investors.Mainstream economic and political coverage amplified concerns over fiscal irresponsibility. The IPA highlighted "Albanese oversees worst economic numbers on record" and "Government is zero out of 22 on Australia home builds," slamming mass migration's impact and the National Housing Accord's failures.Critics in outlets like the AFR and on platforms echoed startup founders' open letters warning that CGT changes damage "innovation, investment and entrepreneurship," while broken promises on property taxes drew accusations of betrayal.Broader independent and think-tank voices extended the assault beyond the budget. The Centre for Independent Studies issued a "blunt critique" of Australia's "broken budget," arguing high spending drives inflation, debt, and weaker growth, shifting costs onto younger Australians.Overall, the tone across the spectrum portrays a government out of touch—accused of naive idealism turned cynical policy failure, economic mismanagement, and prioritising politics over practical outcomes for ordinary Australians. This aligns with ongoing gripes on small business decline, cost-of-living pressures, and unfulfilled housing pledges.

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