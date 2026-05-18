That Ancient Blogger
The ancient dragon appeared through the time rift into the fetid air, an open wound. And immediately began picking out the worms that surrounded him, smashing them against a wall.
They would regret their actions, those who dared to attack.
The trap was set.
All was at war.
In Australia, a curdled place, a disengaged, dispirited, disillusioned population buried their heads and hoped for the best.
And as for his own actions: you will just have to wait and see.
MAINSTREAM NEWS
https://www.spectator.com.au/2026/05/we-have-a-liar-in-the-lodge/