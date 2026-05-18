The ancient dragon appeared through the time rift into the fetid air, an open wound. And immediately began picking out the worms that surrounded him, smashing them against a wall.

They would regret their actions, those who dared to attack.

The trap was set.

All was at war.

In Australia, a curdled place, a disengaged, dispirited, disillusioned population buried their heads and hoped for the best.

And as for his own actions: you will just have to wait and see.

MAINSTREAM NEWS





https://www.spectator.com.au/2026/05/we-have-a-liar-in-the-lodge/

We have a liar in the Lodge

The Prime Minister’s word is worthless