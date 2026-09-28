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Scipio
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Great piece.

This is a highly coordinated effort by the globalist governments of the western world. It serves two objectives:

- to regain control of what people think and say (by reining in the incredible power of the online world, which while imperfect is on balance a force that liberates information, empowers communication and turbo-boosts the exchange of ideas and knowledge between people who were once strangers).

- to set up a powerful, government regulated channel for official government propaganda “Newspeak”

HQ for this Orwellian project is the UK and EU. Important to keep in mind that the new legislation is intended to work alongside existing legislation, that already criminalises free speech.

For example, in the UK, their Online Safety Act 2023, Communications Act 2003 and Section 1 of the Malicious Communications Act 1988 have already led to over 60,000 arrests.

The US is holding out, but there are powerful forces that seek to push this as far as they can, within the limits imposed by their constitutional restrictions.

Thus far it has been a failure in Australia - an American woman runs the Australian operation.

She appears to be incompetent (she loses almost every case she starts), but no one should doubt her ideological extremism. Her office is causing damage just by existing.

All Australians must oppose this appalling project. It is designed to impose government control over freedom of speech and association, and to empower politicians to target and destroy citizens.

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