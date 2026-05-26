Sunday Morning Rumble Podcasts with John Stapleton, Michael Gray Griffith and various Guests
Gender Affirming Care in Australia: With Mianna
On Interviewing The Last ANZAC
https://rumble.com/v78zcbg-i-interviewed-the-last-anzac.-.-.-a-chat-with-the-great-reporter-john-stapl.html?
With Damian Coory, The Other Side
https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?ref=watch_permalink&v=1647544223259661
With Jeremy Aitken, Author of The Bike
https://cafelockeddown.substack.com/p/join-jeremy-aitken-who-worked-in
With Jerry Roberts, Once We Were Journalists
https://rumble.com/v7807sa-once-we-were-journalists-cafe-locked-out.html?
With Marc Pecham, Director of Crown and Country
https://rumble.com/v77fcks-marc-pecham-director-of-crown-and-country-john-stapleton-and-michael-gray-g.html?
With Mark Aldridge: The House that India Built
https://rumble.com/v773h14-the-house-that-india-built-with-mark-aldridge.html?
With Alison Bevege: Independent Australian Journalist
https://rumble.com/v76fduo-meet-one-of-australias-best-independent-journalists-alison-bevege.html?
With Daniel Wild: Institute of Public Affairs
https://rumble.com/v762h7q-daniel-wild-deputy-executive-director-at-the-ipa-pops-into-the-cafe.html?
With Robin Robyns: Author of The Jackboots, 15 February, 2026.
https://rumble.com/v75q70w-sundays-at-cafe-locked-out-special-guest-robyn-robins..html?
With Jacob Welsh: The AI Family Law website RYTZ, 8 February, 2026.
https://rumble.com/v75ed00-could-jacobs-ai-app-save-you-in-the-brutal-family-courts.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v4_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a
With Colin Lillie: the "Gypsy Scotsman" who found his true voice – and home – in the red heart of Australia, 31 January, 2026.
https://rumble.com/v751wmo-sunday-mornings-on-cafe-locked-out-with-colin-lillie-john-stapleton-and-mic.html?
With Keysar Trad: Australia's Hate Speech Laws and the Betrayal of the Muslim Community, 15 January, 2026.
https://rumble.com/v74rhzq-australias-hate-speech-laws-and-the-betrayal-of-the-muslim-community.html?
With Professor Ramesh Thakur: How Covid Enabled the Expansion and Abuse Of State Power.
https://rumble.com/v74fpbw-emeritus-professor-ramesh-thakur-how-covid-enabled-the-expansion-and-abuse-.html
With Sue Price: Co-founder of the Men's Rights Agency
https://rumble.com/v744mje-sue-price-co-founder-of-the-mens-rights-agency-with-co-host-john-stapleton..html?