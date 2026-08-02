John Shipton is an Australian architect and anti-war activist, best known as the biological father of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Born around 1944, he met Christine Hawkins at a Vietnam War rally in 1970. Their relationship ended before or shortly after Julian’s birth in 1971; Shipton had little contact with his son until 1996, when Assange was about 25. He later raised son Gabriel Shipton in Sydney and has a daughter.

Shipton has described himself as having little early inclination toward family life. Professionally he works as an architect (largely self-taught after briefly studying the subject) and has long been involved in anti-war causes.

Shipton reconnected with Assange in the mid-1990s and became involved with WikiLeaks; Assange registered the site’s domain using his father’s name. He co-founded Australia’s short-lived WikiLeaks Party and later dedicated years to campaigning for his son’s freedom, traveling internationally, speaking at events, and appearing in the documentary Ithaka.

After Assange’s 2024 release following a plea deal, Shipton expressed lasting relief and a wish for ordinary family life. His activism has drawn both support and criticism, including for certain political associations.