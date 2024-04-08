We. Then in the reaches, high in the sky. A creeping sense of helplessness, that was it, deep in an oppressed population, that's how it felt, but they repeated their woke mantras, the rhetoric of social justice, the pain they inflicted, unnecessarily, on each other, inclusion, exclusion, diversity, the tyranny of diversity. Just disagree with them and you soon find out how diverse they are. Peddling their tropes, their false beliefs, their fight against the unfightable, the moves, as Michael potters around his farm in Sicily, and all of us, all of us, wept for the passing of Lisa, another soul in a cavalcade of souls, these lives. I'm sorry to see you go.

It was all going swimmingly and wrecked in a moment, and these times, these locals, these reaching outs, this time, this place, these trees, this moment under the underbrush, these hidings, disappearing into the mulch, the moments we heralded, the spirits united, formed, swept across the landscape, and the beetles rustled and the leaves swept down to embrace him, and from here, where, from why, how. They swooped and swooned and rarely came up for breath, out there amongst the waves.

A corridor of power. A moment of relief, a tightness in the claw, a new wave, a moment of construction, a new path, a moment of despair, all of it embraced in wonder. For we were caught in this wonder; trapped, you might say, by a destiny unmarked, by a terrible cross hatching of destinies, by a terrible moment when they were meant to be alive, when the machines of the future spoke to the machines of the present, when, as they put it, we were enveloped by a different sense of time, and the seeds floated down from the trees in the forest, releasing, all at once, millions of them onto the drifting air.

Not only was the public discord destroyed by stale rhetoric, the entire grasping into the centre, all of it was destined to disappear. And nobody would ever say sorry. No one would bring this about: what needed to be done.

And so he sang a moment free. He grasped for meaning. He longed for assistants. He pounded on as best he could.

And spent time in the garden. Do that. Spend time in the garden.

CRAFT BREWERIES GOING BROKE

https://www.smh.com.au/goodfood/eating-out/trouble-brews-in-australia-s-craft-beer-industry-with-alarming-rate-of-closures-20240229-p5f8wg.html

Trouble brews in Australia’s craft beer industry, with ‘alarming rate’ of closures

More than a dozen independent breweries have been pushed to the brink of insolvency in the past 12 months.

After a decade-long craft beer boom, more than a dozen independent breweries across the country have been pushed to the brink of insolvency in the past 12 months.

Some, like Red Lion Brewery in regional Victoria, have shut up shop entirely. Others, like Wayward Brewing Company in Sydney, have pushed on with a restructuring plan, cutting up to a third of their workforce to break even. And still more await their fate, like Melbourne-based brewery Hawkers.

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Across the country craft breweries are entering administration, hit by Covid-era debts, excise tax and rising costs

by Royce Kurmelovs

Tue 7 Nov 2023 14.00 GMT

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In 2015, Dereck and Diti Hales left their corporate jobs to open Bad Shepherd Brewing in Cheltenham, in south-east Melbourne – a spacious venue with craft beers on tap, a menu of American-style barbecue and trivia on Thursdays.

“We’re a small business,” Dereck says. “This is our life savings. This is our dream.”

Business was going well. But Diti says what was a good growth story for their business unexpectedly soured when the economic environment changed.

“Covid hit right when we were a medium-sized business ready to grow,” Diti says.

https://www.9news.com.au/national/australian-craft-beer-breweries-financial-troubles-explained/5a030fa2-0009-48b1-a9b8-80fd05ca127c

Australia has brewed the perfect storm to put local craft beers out of business

Not so many years ago, it seemed Australia was getting a new craft brewery every day.

Now, for every new and exciting beer that found its way onto tap lists and fridges around the country, an independent producer is going out of business or into administration.

This week, news broke of award-winning WA brewery Golden West calling in administrators. ﻿Last month it was Big Shed from South Australia and Melbourne's Hawkers, after popular Sydney label Wayward had set the tone for the year in January.