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Hussein Hopper's avatar
Hussein Hopper
2h

“The D’harawal people of this country have long worked with six seasons, read from the flowering and fruiting of particular plants and from the behaviour of animals. The European calendar is simply the least precise of the systems available”

Ho hum the usual mindless genuflection to the supposed “superiority” of all things “indigenous”.

Many cultures throughout the world celebrated 4 seasons , not just Europeans. “Precision” (and by implication the “imprecision” of the European classification is just a cheap slur. The botanist you quote states 5 seasons based on plant flowering patterns, presumably he also lacks the alleged “precision” of the indigenous folk, whose wisdom is beyond question.

Traditional seasonal classifications throughout the world were often based on very localized criteria, these are unsuitable for the interconnected global perspective that most modern humans subscribe to.

For most parts of the world, the four season model is a reasonable approximation of climate reality.

I live in the Southern Highlands partly because it clearly has 4 distinct seasons based on heat/cold , wet/dryness, sunshine hours, vegetation growth cycles anda host of other factors.

Basing seasonal classifications on subjectively selective criteria such as plant growth cycles(in the case of your scientist ) or animal migration patterns in the case of indigenous models( non of which incidentally align with each other being the products of small localised tribes living in small areas) is another example of political correctness of the “whiteman bad” , “ indigenous good” variety.

Such is the low level of “intellectual discourse” in this country , to which slavish genuflection to all things “indigenous” has become mandatory , along with denigration of all things “white”.

Except sport of course

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Luke's avatar
Luke
3h

Describing a plateau whose colour arrives as a series of small, precise events instead of one big wash made me slow right down and read it twice. Learning that this is one of only four large areas of heath left on that stretch of coast, protected back in 1956 mainly for two shy birds, the ground parrot and the bristlebird, gave the place real stakes, and the sandstone-over-shale story of why cliffs ring it stayed clear without turning heavy. Reading from Karratha, Western Australia, where the rock is billions of years older and the colour is mostly red, it was a treat to see ancient country dressed so differently. All my articles: https://lukeybkarratha.substack.com/archive

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