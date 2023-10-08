

There was then, a terrible silence about that time. Why no one spoke up. The greed of the oligarchs had run entirely out of control, as they planned, a scam decades in the making, to industrialise the entire east coast of Australia for a nefarious, nebulous notion of saving the planet. A plot, just like Covid, seeded with billions to make hundreds of billions.

It was the astonishing, errant greed, the dismal state of everything. It was dispiriting, to say the very least. Everywhere was putrid. In Australian politics. In the debased level of discussion. In the ceaseless propaganda that milked through the airwaves, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation a disgrace to the very notion of journalism, a propaganda wing that just kept spewing, pro-war, pro-vaccine, pro-gender apartheid, pro-climate change hysteria, all of it built to destroy, building into a destructive wave, while around, impoverished, crushed, if he could feel the rising waves they bashed into him. And all was lost.

This bleak vision; and after a few warm days the south coast was cold again. He was planning to go bush, but it hadn't happened yet; and was slowly working to a point where he could Airbnb the house while he was away, pet friendly, something like that. Make resources. Sort finances. Build the garden. Paint the walls.

The news was entirely dispiriting, and like many others, he couldn't bear to watch it anymore.

The level of deceit just blew his mind, that quaint expression, as headache rings gripped his forehead and he cried for rescue but there was none. We're not even human man. We don't relate. They soared across time. He was finite in an infinite world, a speck of dust or less in something so staggering no single human could grasp it.

"They'll all be like that one day, connected."

That strange filtering. He had failed to embrace, all those glorious opportunities, the portals that led everywhere, through funnelling worlds. Embrace your enemies. Enter a world of deceit. He had been lied to and lied about so often, it was no wonder he was in retreat. Like so many others, in hiding until there was no point in hiding anymore.

And then it was too late.

The march, this dramatic time, this shift in the nature of the species. While the sell out politicians and the sell out academics perpetrated their evil on a once great land; and in the end time, vast distance, the beauty of this place, the nature of the realm, all this existential philosophy, everything would retake what was rightfully theirs. And these betrayals, writ in annoying frequency, in blatant disregard for the welfare of others, in their own greed and obsequious worming into their own comfort, their own salaries, their own aggrandisement as they crawled up some hierarchical ladder or other, all of it ended so badly.

They couldn't hold forth and still be true to themselves. While the worst of the worst, the terrible nature of the species, the greed and outright corruption which had overtaken the oligarchs, poisoning the world with their vaccines, industrialising entire coastlines for their own benefit, all of it a putrid disgust at how this could have been allowed to have happened.

It happened in blind ignorance. It happened in indifference. And it was happening now; these bastards laying waste to the beautiful nature of this realm.

MAINSTREAM SITES

LAKEMBA MOSQUE

Busy scenes at Lakemba Mosque today where the Prime Minister of Australia the Hon. Anthony Albanese MP addressed the congregation concerning the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum following Jumu’ah prayer.

Our special guests which included visiting mashayekh, politicians, business, local community and Indigenous leaders then attended a lunch at the our neighbouring LMA services building.

We take this opportunity to thank the Australian National Imams Council (ANIC), who are our partners in this joint initiative and who played an integral role in Mr Albanese's visit to Lakemba Mosque coming to fruition.

Also following Jumu’ah, an absentee Funeral Prayer was conducted for our much loved Sheikh Taj El-Din Halili, former Imam of Lakemba mosque for a record 31 years and a former Mufti of Australia.

Sheikh Taj passed away suddenly in Egypt yesterday, not long after returning home after performing Umraa. Allah yerhamo.

#voteyes #AnthonyAlbanese #lakembamosque #lebanesemuslimassociation

LONDON TELEGRAPH



https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2023/08/16/fury-of-the-silent-majority-is-driving-a-global-right-wing/



These are not happy times. Across the West, the vast majority of voters are fed up with the status quo, furious at the political class and desperate for alternatives. They believe society to be broken, that the post-industrial economy and globalisation generally aren’t working for them, and are angry at the vast cultural, social and technological changes that they feel have been foisted upon them.



Almost wherever one looks, from New Zealand to the Netherlands, hundreds of millions no longer feel in control, valued or even consulted by the self-satisfied ruling class. In the UK, 70 per cent believe the country is moving in the wrong direction, a YouGov poll reveals. An NBC poll found 74 per cent of Americans saying their country is on the wrong track.



We have entered the lengthiest period of prolonged popular disenchantment since the Industrial Revolution and the emergence of democratic politics, a disturbing state of affairs that urgently requires addressing if countries aren’t to fall prey to demagogues. It has become rational to be pessimistic, especially when elections don’t change anything.



Life expectancy may have peaked; economic growth has been feeble for years, as have real wages; certain groups have seen their prospects plunge especially severely; home ownership is increasingly out of reach; the family is under extreme pressure, and women are having far fewer children than they tell pollsters they would like; loneliness is exploding as it becomes harder to form and stay in long-term relationships; secularisation has left an unfilled spiritual void across the West that is being met by dysfunctional ideologies and social movements; and crime is far too high.



In many countries, university over-expansion has created a toxic two-tier society, fuelling elite overproduction. Woke storm-troopers have seized control of culture, education and business across the English-speaking world, imposing nihilistic gender extremism and critical race theories. The governing classes have got it shockingly wrong on many other issues, from foreign policy to Covid to money-printing, and never atone for their mistakes.



Fury of the silent majority is driving a global Right-wing counter-revolution



Across the Western world, anger at a woke ruling elite is benefiting the Right – apart from in Britain

SKY NEWS

Small Business Women Australia Founder Amanda Rose says both social media and media are “flooded” with the Voice to Parliament and the campaigns “throwing out abuse at each other”.

Ms Rose raised concerns for those affected by cost-of-living pressures being “neglected” by the media in favour of the Voice.

“The fact that social media and media in general is just flooded with this – when there are people who can’t even pay their rent, people can’t even survive,” Ms Rose told Sky News Australia.

“They feel neglected.”

Pre-polling for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum has begun.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

PM labels racial division argument against voice ‘the great lie’

Albanese says there has been a failure of leadership by Peter Dutton who has staked out a position in opposition to the Indigenous voice to parliament after the Aston byelection and at times endorsed a second referendum.

[No voters] been told that it’s complex, what I would say to people to your listeners who haven’t made up their mind and what I’ll continue to say over the next six days, is to have a look at what your question is because it’s very clear.

The prime minister also described as “absurd” arguments about whether the Indigenous voice to parliament will advise on interest rates, and described the suggestions that change will divide Australians by race as “the great lie”It is not true. It is not true to say this is divisive. This is an opportunity to bring the country together.

ABC

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stepped up to a press conference in Adelaide in late September to make a surprising clarification, that the Voice to Parliament was not a plot by the United Nations to take control of Australia.

"What has occurred during this campaign is a lot of information being put out there, including by some who know that it is not true … I've seen stuff saying that all private ownership would disappear, that it is about the United Nations taking control of Australia," he said.

A week later, it happened again, only this time his words were twisted and reappeared later that day in a misleadingly edited video which had him say: "The United Nations will control all land in Australia."

In the past few weeks, a conspiracy theory suggesting the Voice is a secret plot devised by the UN to strip Australians of their private property and sovereignty has spread like wildfire.

Since early August, versions of a social media video promoting the baseless accusation have recorded nearly twice as many shares on Facebook as any content published by either the official Yes or No campaign.

Political extremism researcher Josh Roose described the popularity of the conspiracy as "incredibly corrosive to democracy".

"For it to be at a point where we now have people who are questioning whether this is some broader plot to control a lot of us and then to subject us to slavery and so on, it's not good for our country," Dr Roose said.

"It's not good for democracy at all levels."