They have failed spectacularly. The parasites had gone, back to Washington, or wherever they came from. Wouldn't be so sure about that. It didn't matter. They had failed spectacularly, and as light turned to day, as a deadline approached, here, now, alone and spectacularly abandoned, you are loved, we are loved, the soup, here, now, alone, well that was it, wasn't it.

He was back down South after having been in Brisbane. Reigniting a routine. Reaching for the stars. All the theories of intelligence culminating in this seismic shift. The curling of the waves. Every moment frozen. They've worked out how to travel forwards and back. Everything coalesced. He came for the wonder. He stayed for the pleasure.

We see through you. We hear through you. We feel air on skin, through you, an early breeze.

It was notably colder here, down South. Reorganising into his own skin. The valley a swirl. Power elsewhere, the centre of Empire.

Because he hadn't wanted to think, about anything really, he had watched the whole soap opera of the American election with a kind of obsessive disregard for his own well being. They talked to him. And they all told him the same thing: beware.

And that was it, really. So quiet, the clamour of the giants gone, at least for now, and that prehistoric bird, that great big beautiful bird, as Nick Cave so lyrically put it, well, we were in a different space and time. And he laughed out loud, and worked quietly. And all, here, we will be with you. We are with you. Do you know what just happened, how you were robbed? Yes. Do you know their intent? Yes. And how is that?

MAINSTREAM MEDIA

THE NEW DAILY

Opposition police spokesman Brad Battin has toppled John Pesutto to lead the Victorian Liberal Party, after a party room meeting that also heralded the return of expelled MP Moira Deeming.

After a vote to return Deeming to the party room, a spill motion was raised against Pesutto, the man who had led the campaign to remove her from the party earlier in 2024.

Former tennis player Sam Groth was elected unopposed as deputy leader.

ABC

Michael Rowland, one of the most familiar and respected faces on ABC TV, has told viewers this morning he’s leaving ABC News Breakfast after almost 15 years as co-host.

Michael’s last day on the Brekky couch will be Friday 13 December, followed by a well-deserved break.

“I love working on News Breakfast. Every morning is a buzz and it’s by far the best job I’ve had at the ABC,” Michael says. “But after 15 years of 3am starts my body is screaming ‘enough!’. The hours have finally caught up with me.”

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

Victoria finishes the year much as it started it. Badly. Very badly.

With the state election still two years away (28 November 2026) Victorians are saddled with a spectacularly incompetent, rotting Labor government and a Liberal Opposition tearing itself apart.

Labor, under Premier Jacinta Allan, continues to wade through the sewer of public administration courtesy of its architect – Daniel Andrews. His shadow hangs heavy across all arms of government in Victoria.

Central command, favoured by socialist leaders the world over, was the order of the day for Andrews. It lasted for him until it didn’t. The stench of his reign remains.

SKY NEWS

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese brushes off poll concerns as disapproval ratings peak ahead of federal election

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has downplayed concerns over his declining popularity, despite his disapproval ratings reaching new heights ahead of the 2025 federal election.

According to the latest Newspoll, Mr Albanese’s approval rating has dropped from 46 per cent in April to just 41 per cent in December.

Meanwhile, his disapproval rating has surged from 48 per cent to 53 per cent over the same period.