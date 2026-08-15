Something terrible had happened to someone he knew, he assumed it was C, the crashing out crash landing meth addict who had come knocking at his house, homeless, and had stayed until he started smashing holes in his walls and yelling, shirtless, at the neighbours at 3am.

It was lonely up the hill some days, well, most days, and he craved company, normal human company; and as always envied those villagers in remote mountain enclaves, people who grew up knowing all the people around them, whose identity was admired in those tiny hamlets, surrounded all their lives by the majestic.

For it was in those remote mountain places that humanity, or a type of humanity, virtually a precursor, would survive.

Bashed, some would say deservedly, the madness that overtook that poor man, now hospitalised and in extreme pain, showered through his distorted memory. He had no idea if any of it was true. His head could not be trusted to tell the truth about unseen things. There were too many operatives, too much danger. And hence he would vanish, unseen.

The parasites took advantage of his vulnerability, any vulnerability, a sad old queen. As, perhaps, he may once have done to others in regrets so old there was no going back, no chance of restoration.

Meanwhile, the rapid demographic transformation of Australia continued apace; the totally dishonest totally engineered betray of the country that once was, and only existed now in the imaginations of the elderly and the dying.

Another generation; another distraction; another betrayal. Their despair, the despair of the working population, permeated everything.

NEWS





Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party has experienced a dramatic surge in support throughout 2026, transforming Australian politics. Polling from major firms has frequently placed the party in the mid-to-high 20s or around 30% of the primary vote—sometimes level with or ahead of Labor and consistently well ahead of the Liberal-National Coalition. This follows a rise from roughly 6–7% at the May 2025 federal election. The party has secured its first House of Representatives seat via the Farrer by-election, performed strongly in the South Australian state election (outpolling the Liberals in some metrics and winning seats), and positioned itself as a potential major opposition force or kingmaker by the 2028 federal election.



eastasiaforum.org



The rise is widely attributed to voter frustration over high immigration levels, cost-of-living pressures, housing shortages, and cultural concerns, amplified by events such as the December 2025 Bondi Beach terrorist attack. Support has drawn heavily from former Coalition voters in regional and outer-suburban areas, with Hanson emphasising reduced migration (particularly from certain countries), opposition to multiculturalism in favour of a more “monocultural” Australia, and critiques of mainstream parties. Recent student-led protests against Hanson and One Nation in major cities, including walkouts organised by the National Union of Students, highlight polarisation, with demonstrators labelling the party racist while One Nation figures dismiss the actions as misguided or influenced by left-wing activism.



theguardian.com



In the regional New South Wales town of Young (the “cherry capital”), a new mosque—described as one of the largest in regional Australia—opened on 14 August 2026. The Omar Ibn Al Khattab Mosque, managed by the Lebanese Muslim Association, can hold up to 1,000 worshippers and is nearly five times the size of the previous facility. It serves a Muslim community that now makes up about 10% of the town’s population and has grown “exponentially,” drawn in part by the existing mosque and local opportunities. Local leaders, including the Hilltops mayor, attended the grand opening, which featured prayers, tours, and a community barbecue; organisers and residents portrayed it as a symbol of successful long-term integration and community contribution after more than 30 years of Muslim presence in the area.



abc.net.au



Coverage of the Young mosque opening has been largely positive at the local level, with Muslim residents affirming they are “Australian and here to stay” and emphasising strong community ties amid national debates on multiculturalism. However, it occurs against the backdrop of One Nation’s rise and Hanson’s longstanding criticisms of Islam and high Muslim immigration, as well as prior local controversies (such as an ISIS-related case and issues at a local Islamic school). While no major organised protests specifically targeting the new mosque were widely reported, the opening has been noted in the context of broader tensions, with some national commentary linking regional demographic changes to the political realignment favouring One Nation and ongoing public arguments over social cohesion.



noticer.news

