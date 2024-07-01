Life is short, and it is sinful to waste one’s time. They say I’m active. But being active is still wasting one’s time, if in doing one loses oneself. Today is a resting time, and my heart goes off in search of itself. If an anguish still clutches me, it’s when I feel this impalpable moment slip through my fingers like quicksilver… At the moment, my whole kingdom is of this world. This sun and these shadows, this warmth and this cold rising from the depths of the air: why wonder if something is dying or if men suffer, since everything is written on this window where the sun sheds its plenty as a greeting to my pity?

Albert Camus

Put on the full armor of God, so that you can make your stand against the devil’s schemes. 12For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this world’s darkness, and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. 13Therefore take up the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you will be able to stand your ground, and having done everything, to stand.…

Ephesians

Well it was a strange thing to be obsessed about, but there was the Prime Minister swilling himself pissed on a more or less daily basis, and there was all the craft beer breweries going bust as the Tax Office, a department of cloistered fat cat bureaucrats at war with the people, at war with those who were, now, genuinely, the working poor. God forbid they should "work" more than their allotted 7 hours and 36 minutes or whatever it was, as they destroyed business after business, enterprise after enterprise.

The entire appalling infrastructure of government was hellbent on destroying any sense of self reliance in the coming storm, any ability to survive. They were building appalling levels of reliance, dependence, in the general population. And each terrible, incremental step, it ate into all our souls, this destruction of initiative, productivity, creativity in normal, ordinary life. They curdled us and they killed themselves. And they were too dumb, too ignorant, too plumped up in their own self satisfaction, to even remotely understand what they were doing.

A young reporter starts work in a regional newspaper. A whole world swirls beneath our orbit. Intrigue. Industrial espionage. Gossip. High minded individuality in the smallest of realms. The swirl was there, the campfires were burning, the soldiers polished their weapons and repaired their outfits. The forest was there. The beaches and oceans, the sand and the passing whales, they were all there now in their moments of intense beauty, unseen if not seen. And the ancients were there. As if they had always been there, as if they were stirred anew.

HEADLINES

Unvaccinated Police in Australia Fired Two Years After Covid Mandates Dropped

By Rebekah Barnett

Two years after the Covid mandates ended, the West Australian Police Force has fired nearly 20 unvaccinated police officers and public servants for refusing to get the jabs.

A legal challenge against the mandates, brought by WA Police officer Ben Falconer and staff member Les Finlay, had previously secured an injunction preventing the force from firing unvaccinated staff until the matter had been settled in the courts.

However, a Supreme Court ruling that then-WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson’s Covid vaccination directive was “valid and lawful” brought an end to the injunction in April. WA Police announced the resumption of disciplinary action against 17 affected employees immediately after the hearing, with all 12 police officers and five staff having now been sacked.

Falconer was the last to be formally notified of his dismissal on Friday, for disobeying the Commissioner’s vaccination directive. Despite no prior history of disobedience, Falconer refused the jabs due to his concerns over the safety and efficacy of the Covid vaccines and the way in which mandates violated the bodily integrity of officers and staff.

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“Within five minutes, my head nearly blew off my body.”

THE VIGILANT FOX

JUL 1

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It seems that the tide is finally turning as a mainstream outlet from Australia is now giving a voice to the vaccine-injured. Jackie Stricker-Phelps, the partner of former Australian Medical Association President Professor Kerryn Phelps, shared her harrowing experience with 7News Australia, revealing that the Pfizer shot “ruined” her life and that she won't be taking a vaccine again.

In fact, she said, “I wouldn't go near them [vaccines] with a ten-foot barge pole.”

Jackie didn't stop there. She detailed a series of devastating side effects that have left her life in shambles:

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• “Within five minutes, my head nearly blew off my body.”

• "My face went bright red"

• "My vision was impaired"

• "I couldn't hear"

• "My feet went numb"

• "My hands went numb"

• "I had paresthesia all over my body"

• "My hair started falling out"

• "I could hardly walk"

• "Neurological, rheumatological" problems

• "I've had to have a chairlift put into my house because I can't walk up and down stairs anymore."

Jackie’s testimony was not only powerful but also a turning point. On a mainstream media platform, public health "experts" present in the studio had to bear witness to the devastating side effects of the shots they promoted.

Jackie, who had previously suffered from anaphylaxis to foods, was extremely cautious and went to the hospital for the vaccine, fearing a severe reaction. Unfortunately, her fears were realized in the most alarming way possible.

Click here to watch the full segment from 7News Australia.