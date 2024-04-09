Everything's a bit of history. Dragon boat training had been cancelled, the weather cold and windy. The only thing keeping us warm was wood, between ice ages. They ran like sharks through the undergrowth, the kelp fields, the liquid sea and even more liquid air, the world beneath and beyond. Run away all you like. Here in the ether, her in the now. It was essential that we survive.

Every day of life is a victory, went many of the sayings of the moment. We withdrew into safety, yet out there on the reaches, on those gusty cold headlands, in the weak waters and the welcoming forests. Welcome back. Welcome back. Live long and prosper. Blessed art thou. All the old rhythms of the spirits and this world we were encased within.

Chris had been and gone, leaving a pile of food. He's been paid out after losing his job at JB HiFi. It's a dismal circumstance, not to know, to always be reaching out and pulling back, like some sea anemone jumping into disappearance at the slightest movement, not even the slightest threat. They ran across fields towards a collapsing, dark ashen sky. There were flames on the horizon. There was hope, and there was everything else they did.

These tangible things that humans felt. Like hope. Like demise. Like despair. Like a sense of wonder at the infinity all around them. Tunnel vision. A deep foreboding which ran like chocolate over a heated donut, so sweet the familiar sensation. We are doomed and yet we are not. We are reborn every day and yet hope springs eternal. All of it came crashing down around us. And one business after another went broke.

The news landscape, at least the mainstream news landscape, was as shallow as Lake Eyre, shallow as a pond on the road. Full of gibberish and garbage and fragments of other people's lives, kids worrying about their exams, Watchers on the Watch frustrated with the slow pace of change and the ever increasing complexity of the current torment.

And we will hold sway. And the evil that possessed these lands will be gone. And a new generation will rise up.

NEWS

https://rumble.com/v4o0b2b-australians-say-no-to-a-cashless-society.html?

Australians say NO to a cashless society

https://rumble.com/v4k4ixx-spy-cameras-to-be-fitted-in-all-new-vehicles.html?e9s=rel_v1_a

Spy cameras to be fitted in ALL new vehicles

https://www.news.com.au/finance/business/other-industries/tradies-rush-to-sites-as-national-builder-collapses-with-projects-across-four-states/news-story/ba3cafaad2c555a997e891942e4bb307

Tradies rush to sites as national builder collapses with projects across four states

A group of companies linked to a major building firm with construction sites spanning across four Australian states has collapsed.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-04-09/energy-companies-under-fire-over-time-of-use-rates/103655324

Energy companies under fire over move to 'punishing' time-of-use tariffs