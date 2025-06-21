Under attack from some of the most corrupt elements within the Australian government, or that's how it felt, he had no idea how to deal with the torment being inflicted upon him.

They were dishonest. They were liars. They had gained advantage through their lying. They had been tormenting him for three years now. It had begun at exactly the same time as his mother was dying a sad sad death made worse by the Australian government's endless Covid restrictions.

And it continued to this very day, chasing him across Asia.

It was his 73rd birthday. And they were determined to destroy even that.

Cloak yourself in armour. Be strong. Be brave. Let the storm pass over you.

How was it that these things could be allowed?

How was it that this dishonesty ran rampant through the system?

Surrounded by the buzz of an Asian city, he ran into an old acquaintance, Robyn, who had been stranded in Australia for three years during the Covid era.

And that's what he said about Australia, it was like suffering sensory deprivation.

They wished us to forget. They wished to erase history. And they were wrong.