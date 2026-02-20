Seek safe harbour, he was instructed, as a storm seized the boat, rain lashed the deck, and it swirled in wild currents just outside the heads. It was bound for success, bound for doom, gripped by a greater force, beyond itself. And they laughed as they appeared in those storm ravaged clouds, and showed him the way.

That was what they wanted to say, that all could be peaceful if he wanted it that way.

The hate speech laws were kicking in.

The Michael West Report.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-yfB0YoRRI4

A Café raided in Canberra for displaying posters of people like Netanyahu and Putin in Nazi uniforms.

A man sent to jail for a year for a 45 second, reportedly, anti-Jewish speech at a rally.

A chilling effect.

The LibLab Uni Party hated and in disarray.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

https://www.skynews.com.au/

Chris Kenny

Peta Credlin

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

https://www.theguardian.com/au

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested: King Charles says ‘law must take its course’ as ex-prince taken into custody – live

ABC

https://www.abc.net.au/news

Australian citizens could be indefinitely banned from returning from overseas under domestic counterterrorism laws, experts have told the ABC.

Earlier this week a group of 34 women and children, who are Australian citizens affiliated with Islamic State militants, attempted to return to Australia from a Syrian refugee camp.

THE NIGHTLY

https://thenightly.com.au/

MARK RILEY: Albanese is trying to out-Howard the Liberals on ISIS brides

By saying he has ‘nothing but contempt’ for women stranded in Syria, Anthony Albanese is pushing his national security rhetoric further even than John Howard.

NEWS

https://www.news.com.au/

One Nation overtakes Labor nine months before Victoria election: polling

One Nation has secured one of its biggest wins yet with new polling putting it ahead of Labor in one Australian state.

One Nation is leading Victoria’s incumbent Labor party by one per cent of the primary vote just nine months out from the state election, new polling has suggested.

The result is a major blow to Premier Jacinta Allan who welcomed Anthony Albanese to Melbourne on Thursday.

THE NEW DAILY

https://www.thenewdaily.com.au/

Hanson speech link as Sydney mosque is threatened

Australia’s shattered Muslim community is again on high alert after a spate of vile threatening letters sent to Sydney’s largest mosque.

The third threatening letter sent to Lakemba Mosque in the past month arrived this week.

It made calls to kill or deport Muslims and referenced Australian convicted terrorist and mass murderer Brenton Tarrant, who killed 51 Muslims in Christchurch in 2019.

MACRO BUSINESS

https://www.macrobusiness.com.au/

Canberra has a ciggie butt brain

Is there anything our government does right?

Having single-handedly created a monster black market valued at $5.6 billion (ranging from $4.1 billion to $6.9 billion), Canberra now wants to take a piece of the action.

Up to 1.5 million Australians are predicted to be buying cigarettes on the black market in what has been described as a “national ­catastrophe” that risks smoking rates going up for the first time in more than 30 years and jeopardising future budget investments.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

https://www.spectator.com.au/

Queers for Gaza, Isis brides for Oz

Labor fails Australians yet again