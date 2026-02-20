Seek Safe Harbour
Seek safe harbour, he was instructed, as a storm seized the boat, rain lashed the deck, and it swirled in wild currents just outside the heads. It was bound for success, bound for doom, gripped by a greater force, beyond itself. And they laughed as they appeared in those storm ravaged clouds, and showed him the way.
That was what they wanted to say, that all could be peaceful if he wanted it that way.
The hate speech laws were kicking in.
The Michael West Report.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-yfB0YoRRI4
A Café raided in Canberra for displaying posters of people like Netanyahu and Putin in Nazi uniforms.
A man sent to jail for a year for a 45 second, reportedly, anti-Jewish speech at a rally.
A chilling effect.
The LibLab Uni Party hated and in disarray.
MAINSTREAM HEADLINES
SKY NEWS
‘They’ve got no idea’: Labor government lashes out at critics of economy
‘Absolute BS’: Albanese called out for issuing ISIS brides with passports
GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA
https://www.theguardian.com/au
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested: King Charles says ‘law must take its course’ as ex-prince taken into custody – live
ABC
Australian citizens could be indefinitely banned from returning from overseas under domestic counterterrorism laws, experts have told the ABC.
Earlier this week a group of 34 women and children, who are Australian citizens affiliated with Islamic State militants, attempted to return to Australia from a Syrian refugee camp.
THE NIGHTLY
https://thenightly.com.au/
MARK RILEY: Albanese is trying to out-Howard the Liberals on ISIS brides
By saying he has ‘nothing but contempt’ for women stranded in Syria, Anthony Albanese is pushing his national security rhetoric further even than John Howard.
NEWS
https://www.news.com.au/
One Nation overtakes Labor nine months before Victoria election: polling
One Nation has secured one of its biggest wins yet with new polling putting it ahead of Labor in one Australian state.
One Nation is leading Victoria’s incumbent Labor party by one per cent of the primary vote just nine months out from the state election, new polling has suggested.
The result is a major blow to Premier Jacinta Allan who welcomed Anthony Albanese to Melbourne on Thursday.
THE NEW DAILY
https://www.thenewdaily.com.au/
Hanson speech link as Sydney mosque is threatened
Australia’s shattered Muslim community is again on high alert after a spate of vile threatening letters sent to Sydney’s largest mosque.
The third threatening letter sent to Lakemba Mosque in the past month arrived this week.
It made calls to kill or deport Muslims and referenced Australian convicted terrorist and mass murderer Brenton Tarrant, who killed 51 Muslims in Christchurch in 2019.
MACRO BUSINESS
https://www.macrobusiness.com.au/
Canberra has a ciggie butt brain
Is there anything our government does right?
Having single-handedly created a monster black market valued at $5.6 billion (ranging from $4.1 billion to $6.9 billion), Canberra now wants to take a piece of the action.
Up to 1.5 million Australians are predicted to be buying cigarettes on the black market in what has been described as a “national catastrophe” that risks smoking rates going up for the first time in more than 30 years and jeopardising future budget investments.
SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA
https://www.spectator.com.au/