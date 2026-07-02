A new generation of podcasters is transforming Australia's media. One of the best is property expert Scott Kuru. His signature blend of data, outrage, and calls to individual action paints a picture of avoidable decline accelerating through poor policy choices.

Starved of intelligent content and fed up with the government's use of mainstream media outlets as propaganda tools, the public are drifting away from legacy media to podcasters such as Kuru, who are becoming increasingly powerful. He has, for instance, just topped 100,000 subscribers on YouTube, a significant number in the Australian context.

His tone has grown unmistakably darker as the weeks progress, moving from critique of the Federal Budget to existential warnings for Australian households.

Here is a sampling of Kuru's recent posts.

“This Budget Was Packaged as Relief… For Many Australians It Reads More Like a Slow Squeeze Into Oblivion.”“The government calls it fairness. I call it economic vandalism. We’re still staring down a $31.5 billion deficit this year while they promise balance sometime in the 2030s. Growth slashed, inflation forecasts that magically heal themselves—meanwhile families are being quietly crushed.”

“The UNTHINKABLE Just Happened To Aussies’ Super—Millions Will Be Forced To Retire Broke.”“They sold it as closing a loophole for the rich. The truth? This SMSF property ban is a Trojan horse that rips away the one reliable wealth-building tool ordinary nurses, tradies, and teachers had left. Existing holdings grandfathered… but new dreams? Destroyed. Housing supply about to get even tighter, rents exploding higher, and taxpayers left holding the pension bill. This is how you break retirement for a generation.”

“URGENT: The Budget Just Flipped Property Investing Overnight—Most Aussies Haven’t Noticed Yet… And It’s About To Get Ugly.”“New tax settings have completely rewired the game. New builds suddenly look better on paper while everything else gets punished. Investor confidence evaporating. This isn’t reform—it’s a stealth attack on the very engine that funds new housing.”

“The UNIMAGINABLE Is About To Happen To Australia’s Housing Market (78% Decline Incoming?)”“Auction clearances collapsing to pandemic lows in Sydney. Banks slashing forecasts left and right. Policy uncertainty colliding with higher rates. Everyone’s waiting for the crash headlines, but the real nightmare is slower, deeper, and already underway: chronic undersupply meeting shattered confidence. Fundamentals won’t save us if execution keeps failing.”

“Aussies Have Had Enough—Millions Will Lose Their Homes By 2027 (Nobody Is Talking About This).”“Housing affordability has collapsed to record lows. Rents at all-time highs. House prices near peaks while wages go backwards for the first time in decades. We’re in a per capita recession with national debt racing toward $2 trillion. The social contract is cracking. Energy bills crushing families, productivity going backwards, and a government that can’t execute. Australia should be one of the richest countries on earth—yet millions are being squeezed out of the dream entirely.”

“FINAL WARNING: This Is How Australia’s Economy Breaks (It’s Starting Now).”“Households are in full economic self-defence mode. Cutting deeper than anyone admits. The system is forcing families into survival mode, and the warning signs are flashing red across productivity, cost of living, and housing supply. If we don’t fix execution, the biggest economic opportunity of our generation—AI included—will pass us by while living standards keep sliding.”

A key escalation in Kuru's commentary came with coverage of the government’s agreement with the Greens to restrict self-managed super fund (SMSF) borrowing for new residential property purchases. Kuru portrayed this as a “Trojan horse” policy under the banner of fairness that disproportionately affects everyday Australians (such as nurses, tradies, and teachers) building retirement wealth through property. He warned it could reduce funding for new housing supply, exacerbate shortages, drive up rents and prices, and force more retirees onto the age pension—ultimately increasing the burden on taxpayers.

Nowhere has this darkening outlook been more evident than in Kuru’s response to recent policy shifts.

Kuru consistently contrasts Australia’s abundant potential with policy shortcomings and complacency. Whether you agree with his darkest forecasts or not, his rapidly growing audience suggests many ordinary Australians are listening—and quietly wondering what comes next for the country they love.