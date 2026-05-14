While you might expect criticism from from their traditional opponents, the Australian Federal Government's March budget has been met with almost universal condemnation.

A country already reeling from the impacts of mass migration and a cost of living crisis is now even more deeply divided.

Here are links to some of the best coverage from some of Australia's leading analysts.

Scott Kuru: Millions Of Aussies Are About To Be Hit With Hidden Taxes In 2027 Budget | They Tried to Bury this

This Budget was packaged as relief. For many Australians it reads more like a slow squeeze. In this video, I unpack what the Australian Budget means for cost of living, inflation pressure, tax settings and the housing market. I cover the key announcements, the economic outlook, and the property tax reforms that could change investor behaviour and rental supply. If you care about housing affordability, rental conditions, and where property investing goes from here, this breakdown will give you the context the headlines leave out.

James Glissan: Why This Budget Is a Legal Disaster For You

The 2026 Federal Budget has three legal changes that no finance commentator is talking about. A lawyer breaks them down and they affect far more people than you'd think. If you have a family trust, a property acquired before 1985, or any connection to Australian assets as an expat, last night's budget just changed your legal position. In some cases, rules that have been settled for forty years.

Albo's betrayed Australia: Senator Andrew Bragg

Sky News: ‘Horrible’: Pauline Hanson reacts to Labor’s ‘communist’ federal budget

MacroBusiness: Federal budget gives with one hand, takes with the other

Karl Stevanovich: CHRIS JOYE: 'Rent Will Go Up, Small, Medium and Large Businesses Will Collapse'

Christopher Joye says Australia’s economy is being destroyed by bad policy – and warns the latest Federal Budget could make things dramatically worse. In this explosive conversation on The Karl Stefanovic Show, Joye calls the Budget “diabolical”, arguing the country has fundamentally screwed the economy through excessive taxation, weak productivity and policies that punish investment, businesses and aspiration.

He says both small and large businesses are being squeezed from every direction, while Australians are hit with rising rents, soaring living costs and what he describes as massive tax burdens across almost every area of the economy.

Topher Project: This isn't a budget, it's a nail in the coffin.

Nothing in this budget makes sense... Record taxation, but still running deficits? Housing reforms that will HURT renters and not help them? You could hardly design a worse budget if you WANTED to destroy Australia... and maybe that's a clue.

https://politicom.com.au/budget-a-ruling-class-heist/

Au Contraire: Friendly Jordie: Australia Is Being Deceived