The holy grail. We had to get back to work. The beginning of Empire. Not before time.

He turned 74 the following month, and was suddenly old, well, older.

Mistakes, abnegation, lack of character, or courage. Everything can be fixed my dear man.

The voices no longer rang: Blessed Art Thou. Instead: You Need To Be Rescued.

After all the betrayal. After all their connivance. After those snivelling worms turned on each other, embarrassed by their own deceit.

They had been eating him for months; and now the worm had turned.

The time lords had been and gone and would be back again. And this country, this once great country, was being destroyed by the worst this country had to offer, the worst, indeed, that mankind had to offer.

The grubs who had betrayed us all.

https://asenseofplacemagazine.com/scathing-backlash-australian-labor-partys-disaster-budget/

Millions Of Aussies Are About To Be Hit With Hidden Taxes In 2027 Budget | They Tried to Bury this

This Budget was packaged as relief. For many Australians it reads more like a slow squeeze. In this video, I unpack what the Australian Budget means for cost of living, inflation pressure, tax settings and the housing market. I cover the key announcements, the economic outlook, and the property tax reforms that could change investor behaviour and rental supply. If you care about housing affordability, rental conditions, and where property investing goes from here, this breakdown will give you the context the headlines leave out.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5wZvTmqBe20

CRIKEY

The Albanese government is providing $604.2 million over five years from 2025–26 in response to the antisemitic Bondi terrorist attack last year in December.

There is a range of other spending items as part of this package over the coming years, such as combined $124 million to the Executive Council of Australian Jewry for enhanced security for the Jewish community, $131.1 million for the Attorney‑General’s Department to establish the Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion, $80 million to enhance capabilities to counter terrorism threats online and prevent violent extremism and youth radicalisation, and $68.8 million to the AFP for the National Security Investigations teams.

RANDOM NOTES