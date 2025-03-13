We had dreamt of this time so often, and now it was upon us. They plotted against him, they plotted for him. We gathered in the great sands of the desert and here, the entities built out of millions, billions of ancient entities, all of it swirled out of the reaches and came to us.

They looked, curious. Was this another false start?

The country? The country was disillusioned. Broke. Led by fools for which the public had zero respect.

They called, well Kevin Rudd the US Ambassador in particular, had called the President of the United States a "village idiot", which did not bode well for future negotiations, for our humble place in the world, pouring millions, literally billions into the gullets of the American military industrial complex, and expecting loyalty in return. Which, of course, we did not get.

Old Alex walked the dogs along the edge of Lake Illawarra. It was strangely quiet, almost no one about. Everywhere was quiet, as the country slipped into an undeclared recession.

The national broadcaster, the ABC, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, spewed its left wing tropes, regurgitating state controlled media including CNN in America and the BBC in Britain, and for those few who still listened, the propaganda worked, and the population remained as ignorant as they were restless. For they knew they were being ripped off, they just didn't know how.

Most of the blame fell on the Tax Office, on the politicians, on the army of bureaucrats who strangled all daily life and all good will.

And Albo, that stinking hideous wreck of a human who looked paler and more desperate by the day, beyond embarrassment as he clung to ephemeral power, gaslit us all.

The house is on fire.

THE BIGGER STORY

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

The problem, however, is the technical definition is nonsense, if a recession is understood to be weak or negative real economic growth that spells hardship for households due to a loss of income, usually via higher unemployment. The overarching weakness of the technical definition is it fails to consider the scale and context around GDP results.

Economic growth can be weak but positive, thus not in technical recession, and still lead to falling living standards. This is what Australia has experienced over the past two years.

SKY NEWS

Clive Palmer ads to calls for Kevin Rudd to be sacked as Australia’s Ambassador to the United States

Clive Palmer has renewed calls for Kevin Rudd to be sacked as Australia's ambassador to the United States following the government's failure to secure an exemption from President Trump's tariffs, claiming the former PM “ranks alone" among Ambassadors who have insulted the US leader.

MACRO BUSINESS

The US isn’t unreliable, Australia is

David Llewellyn-Smith

Thursday 13 March 2025

Honestly, what a pack of wingers.

Washington has refused to allow us to cheat it out of a lousy $700m of steel and aluminum exports and ANZUS is off, screams the MSM!

Australia does subsidise aluminium and steel production. If we didn’t the gas cartel would have killed both long ago.

More to the point, a Chinese flotilla of three ships – three – just humiliated the Australian navy and government, circumnavigating the island continent unmolested and hypothetically nuking every major city in an act of brazen gunboat diplomacy.

What did we do? Nothing.

Why? Because the Albanese government is in thrall to China.

SMH

Clive Palmer has admitted fumbling the declaration “there are only two genders – male and female” in his controversial new ads, saying he should have instead said there were only two sexes in a blitz of pre-paid advertisements running across television and newspapers before the federal election.

Palmer targeted transgender issues in a National Press Club address on Thursday – referencing culture war topics such as trans women’s participation in sport and children’s safety at school – while at the same time claiming Australia’s public debate was being derailed by the topic.

ABC

Dutton reemerges, Trump adviser says Australia biting the hand that feeds us and Labor faces power bill reality

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

Brisbane council accused of ‘cruel’ and ‘heartless’ crackdown on homeless in wake of Cyclone Alfred

As some Queensland councils move to ban sleeping in public parks, a Melbourne municipality is considering following suit

THE NEW DAILY

‘Shop around’: Power price hikes loom for four states

Household electricity bills could rise by as much as nine per cent, costing Australians an extra $60 to $140 depending on location.

The increase follows the Australian Energy Regulator updating annual benchmark prices in NSW, South Australia, south-east Queensland and Victoria on Thursday.

THE NIGHTLY

Dutton brushes off Coalition MPs’ ‘big policy’ concerns

Peter Dutton has brushed off concerns from Coalition MPs he’s not doing enough to convince voters ahead of the looming election.

Several unamed MPs spoke to The Australian of the need for the Opposition Leader to unveil big policies to bolster his economic credentials with some believing it is unclear what he stands for.

There were also concerns he would not be offering income tax cuts at the election or doing enough to unwind Labor’s industrial relations agenda.