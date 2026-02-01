FORASMUCH as it hath pleased Almighty God of his great mercy to take unto himself the soul of our dear brother here departed: we therefore commit his body to the ground; earth to earth, ashes to ashes, dust to dust; in sure and certain hope of the Resurrection to eternal life, through our Lord Jesus Christ; who shall change our vile body, that it may be like unto his glorious body, according to the mighty working, whereby he is able to subdue all things to himself. Book of Common Prayer.

Johnny Allen's ashes were poured into Sydney Harbour by Warwick, his lover of 46 years.

A damn sad moment, ashes to ashes. Dust to dust.

Old Alex hadn't seen either of them in decades, and most of the people at the Memorial Picnic were his colleagues from the nineties and beyond, when he had worked as the event manager for Darling Harbour and later as the establishment professor, if he had that right, for a ground breaking course on Event Management at UTS, the University of Technology Sydney.

Known more commonly for its ultra-left wing orthodoxies and for churning out journalism graduates, few if any of which found jobs in the mainstream media, their ability to deconstruct a news story according to Derrida or whoever was in vogue entirely unsuited for the hurly burly of the real world. Or the world according to the dying giants, News Corp or Fairfax. And you could include the ABC, the government funded Australian Broadcasting Corporation. Add insult here.

It was cold, wet, windy and miserable weather, and you could bet one thing, they would tell us it was the hottest summer ever.

The country, this sullen country, toppled slowly, carrying the people, like ants, with it; into the ground, into renewal, one could only hope.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

https://www.skynews.com.au/

Deputy Liberal leader Ted O’Brien has called on Angus Taylor to support Sussan Ley or resign from shadow cabinet amid widespread speculation of an impending leadership challenge.

Thousands of Australians are at risk of catching a “highly infectious disease”, with Melbourne Airport among dozens of exposure sites listed by Victorian health authorities.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

https://www.theguardian.com/au

Catch a falling star: cosmic dust may reveal how life began, and a Sydney lab is making it from scratch

Recreating cosmic dust may help answer questions about how meteorites hitting Earth came to contain the organic matter that they do

ABC

https://www.abc.net.au/news

Clive Palmer rejects Steve Bannon influence claim in latest Epstein files

THE NIGHTLY

https://thenightly.com.au/

Mosman Park double murder-suicide: WA Police investigating ‘critical’ second note found inside family home

A note found inside the Mosman Park home where two teenagers are suspected of being killed by their parents in a double murder-suicide may hold critical answers for investigating police.

Neighbours and social media profiles of their parents documented how both boys had been diagnosed with autism.

One neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous and said he had seen the boys grow up, told The West they were both non-verbal.

NEWS

https://www.news.com.au/

No food.

Or water.

No power, petrol, or emergency services.

That’s a worst-case glimpse inside what cyberwar could let loose on Australia.

In no time at all, society would crumble.

Real-world death and destruction could follow.

But is such an outcome likely? Or even possible? And from whom?

MACRO BUSINESS

https://www.macrobusiness.com.au/

Australia’s rental squeeze intensifies

Cotality’s latest housing affordability report noted that Australian rental affordability in the September quarter of 2025 was the worst on record, with the median renting household required to spend 33.4% of their incomes to rent the median advertised home:

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

https://www.spectator.com.au/

Features Australia

Visa versa

How Burke punishes Israel and indulges Islamism

https://www.spectator.com.au/2026/01/visa-versa/