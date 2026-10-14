A Sense of Place Magazine

A Sense of Place Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scipio's avatar
Scipio
5h

No need to worry, Albo & Co are pushing for a 9% pay increase for Federal public servants over the next few years, so Australia is saved

Reply
Share
2 replies by A Sense of Place Magazine and others
grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
3h

All planned by the world parasites. Remember Michael Gray Griffith's Perth fish & chip shop owner, planning to return to NZ after being strangled by red, green and every other coloured idiot govt tape...hope he doesn't find it a case of jumping from the pot into the fire.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 A Sense of Place Publishing · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture