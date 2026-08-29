They came awake all over the world for one reason: the stakes were high enough.

The End of the American Empire was creating chaos around the globe.

And those old voices, "we come at the end of the Empire", once again appeared.

The Time Lords were preparing the ground in front of them. Reaching out, those of like-mind, or those pretending to be of like-mind, hovered at the realms of possibility, there in those dank decaying villages and those destroyed societies.

"They did a good job with the vaccines," Michael commented, as the talked about the zombie state of the population; and those stumbling, overweight, poorly dressed individuals who had no idea what was happening to them.

Far away, on the other side of the globe, the possibility of a nuclear war, long the stuff of fiction and fantasy, had become a real thing. Were they crazy enough? Were the Americans really that crazy? Were the forces of darkness and the MK Ultra style mind control of their leaders powerful enough to take over, to dictate the chain of events, to bring on that scale of destruction?

Sure they were.

Here in Australia, we huddled in virtual silos. And the peace that passeth all understanding protected only a few.

NEWS

One Nation Eyes Historic Win in Secret Harbour By-Election

Last updated 1 minute ago

The coastal Labor stronghold, with a 11.5 percent margin from the last state poll, saw 16 candidates compete, including Herdegen backed by Pauline Hanson and bright orange campaign materials hitting cost of living, housing, and immigration. Early postal vote counts showed One Nation at 35 percent first preferences ahead of Labor's 25 percent, pointing to a close two-candidate showdown after preferences flowed. Premier Roger Cook called a potential loss heartbreaking, blaming east coast bots while Labor defended aggressively amid complaints over scratch cards mimicking One Nation branding.

Australian authorities are focused this weekend on the aftermath of catastrophic flash floods and landslides along the Nepal-Tibet border, where the death toll has climbed above 600 and thousands remain unaccounted for. Dozens of Australians are among those listed as missing, including a Sydney family of four; one previously unaccounted-for Australian has since made contact, and Canberra has dispatched extra crisis personnel plus humanitarian assistance. Consular teams continue searching while families wait for news.

sbs.com.au

On the political front, voters in Western Australia’s Secret Harbour by-election are deciding a traditionally safe Labor seat now under pressure from One Nation, whose support has risen to match the Liberals on recent polling. Federally, migration policy remains contentious after mixed messages from the government and renewed attention on One Nation’s stance. The Northern Territory has passed voluntary assisted dying legislation, completing nationwide legalisation, while debates continue over tobacco taxes, GST arrangements and planned statues of former leaders.

abc.net.au

Health officials are tracking the spread of H5N1 bird flu, which has now been confirmed in a common dolphin in South Australia—the first such mammal case reported in the country—as well as in more than 20 bird and other animal species. Authorities have increased funding for wildlife resilience and biosecurity, even as pigeon races and other events raise concerns about further transmission. A separate clinical trial has also highlighted cholesterol-lowering medication’s potential to cut heart-attack risk in older Australians.

abc.net.au

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