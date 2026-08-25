We come from the future to tell you: all is not safe.

Your country has been betrayed, you have been betrayed. All is not safe.

They tell you you are loved, but it is a miasma of faith and deception.

The leaders of your country are tantamount to evil. Resident Evil. Another movie of the moment.

The mood of the country had fallen off a cliff; for anyone who chose to care, or the few who chose to care.

They shuffled through the miasmas of their local malls, washed, stripped, of all colour. Human companionship had been abolished.

A fit, handsome man stood there; they both knew who each other was, although they had never met.

There was a fog in the air. The mists were more veils than condensation. He left a record, but he did not know for what purpose.

They found him here, and they knew what had to be done. Do not approach. Beware. For they will kill any attacker in a flash, and not care. Because caring was not in their nature.

Luckily for them, they did not feel the cold. Much less experience sympathy or grief.

NEWS

Australia continues to grapple with a deepening housing and homelessness crisis, with official data underscoring persistent pressures on affordable accommodation amid high rents and limited supply. The most recent comprehensive Census estimate from 2021 put the number of people experiencing homelessness at around 122,500, while specialist homelessness services assisted nearly 289,000 clients in the 2024–25 financial year. Rough sleeping has risen notably, with about 34,800 people recorded as sleeping rough at the start of support in that period—an increase of roughly 39% since 2019–20—driven by factors including rental stress, domestic violence, and cost-of-living challenges.

aihw.gov.au

Among those sleeping rough who sought specialist help in 2024–25, around half had no formal dwelling and were in streets, parks or open spaces, while about 23% were living in motor vehicles, with smaller shares in caravans or tents. This reflects a visible shift toward vehicle and outdoor living in public spaces, particularly in urban parks, coastal areas and regional spots, as families, working people and older individuals struggle with housing costs that have outpaced incomes. Service providers and local governments report growing observations of people in cars and makeshift camps, even as the majority of homelessness remains “hidden” in overcrowded homes, temporary stays or boarding arrangements.

aihw.gov.au

Government responses include expanded funding for crisis and transitional housing, with recent allocations supporting thousands of places for women, children and young people fleeing violence or at risk, alongside efforts to increase social and modular housing supply under national accords. Street counts in places like New South Wales have shown mixed results—some reductions in targeted urban and regional areas through concentrated support, yet overall rough-sleeping numbers continuing to edge higher in many locations. Advocates highlight that demand still exceeds capacity, with unmet needs for long-term housing remaining high and waitlists for social housing stretched.

ministers.treasury.gov.au

While the scale of vehicle and park-based homelessness forms a stark element of current Australian news on social pressures, it occurs against a backdrop of ongoing economic activity, targeted policy interventions and construction initiatives rather than a systemic collapse comparable to historical depressions. Broader coverage also notes rising building approvals and completions aimed at addressing supply shortages, though affordability challenges persist for lower-income households. These developments remain a key focus for media, services and policymakers as data collection for the next Census approaches.

News Summary Courtesy of Grok xAI.