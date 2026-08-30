Few people can speak to this conflict with the combination of institutional memory, field experience and intellectual honesty that Thakur brings. As a former United Nations Assistant Secretary-General who worked the Iran nuclear file in its earlier years, visited the country and dealt with Iranian officials as the issue moved toward the Security Council, he is not commenting from the sidelines. He was inside the room when the stated goal was still to prevent both foreign strikes on Iran and an Iranian nuclear weapon.

The conversation arrives at a moment when kinetic action has already overtaken the diplomatic architecture that once constrained the program. Thakur has long argued that pressure without credible security guarantees can produce the opposite of the intended result. In this interview he examines whether the war has made Tehran more, not less, convinced that only a nuclear capability can guarantee regime survival. That is not an abstract talking point. It is the live question hanging over every remaining centrifuge, every hidden stockpile and every calculation in Washington, Tel Aviv and Tehran.

Diplomacy is not treated here as a slogan. Thakur walks through what the 2015 deal actually achieved, why it was abandoned, and why “talks and treaties” have proven no shield against attack. He contrasts verified containment with the belief that facilities can be bombed into permanent submission. The discussion is unsparing about the limits of both approaches: inspections that can be cheated, strikes that can be survived, and a nuclear threshold that is measured in weeks or months rather than years once political will changes.

Deterrence sits at the centre of the hour. Thakur has spent decades studying how nuclear weapons actually function in the real world – not the tidy theory, but the messy practice of credibility, taboo, and the fact that deterrence must work every time while catastrophe needs only one failure. Applied to Iran, that framework produces uncomfortable conclusions about who feels more secure after the fighting and who feels more exposed. Listeners who expect a simple morality play will not find one.

The nuclear shadow is not limited to Iran’s program. Thakur places the war inside the wider erosion of the non-proliferation regime, the double standards of the nuclear-armed permanent members of the Security Council, and the precedent being set for other threshold states watching from East Asia and beyond. He has written for years that legitimacy, not just capability, underpins arms control. This interview tests that claim against events that have already happened.

Watch it because the alternative is more of the same recycled briefings. Thakur does not flatter any capital. He measures policy against outcomes: whether the war has closed pathways to a bomb or merely driven them underground, whether diplomacy still has a viable next chapter, and whether the region is moving toward a more stable or a more dangerous equilibrium.

The full conversation is here: