Michael West has put his reply to the ABC’s Media Watch on the record after the program accused him of perpetuating unsubstantiated conspiracy theories.

On Friday, executive producer Mario Christodoulou wrote to West quoting two of his posts on X about the flydubai incident of the previous Wednesday. The questions were direct: did West believe the incident was an Israeli government “false flag” event, and if so on what basis; if not, how did he explain the posts? Christodoulou added that perpetuating unsubstantiated conspiracy theories, especially from an established journalist, can help spread misinformation, and that West’s post likely contributed to this.

West’s published response begins: “Excellent questions. You are barking up the wrong tree, however.” His take on both the flydubai episode and the separate RAF Fairford incident, he wrote, is clearly — and the word was used in one of the tweets — “probably” false flags, or at the least “beat-ups” concocted for political advantage. That view, he said, is borne out by evidence of multiple false-flag attacks in Australia, as belatedly admitted by police, and around the world.

Similar doubts have been aired by large American independent shows: Tucker Carlson on October 7, Kim Iversen on the Dubai flight, and Jimmy Dore on the Bondi massacre.

Share A Sense of Place Magazine

The bigger public-interest story, in his account, is how such incidents are leveraged. “The minute they occur, whether actual false flags or just suspicious incidents, they are branded as ‘terror plots’, ‘Islamist attacks … jihadis’ etc.” This branding, before the circumstances are known, has in his view given licence to measures such as the ramping up of hate-speech laws and arrangements to pass Australian citizens’ private data to foreign parties via Cellebrite and Palantir.

Even setting aside a technical false-flag claim — “a ploy cooked up by the Netanyahu regime in Israel just a few weeks before the election” — West argued that initial coverage branding the flydubai event a terrorist hijacking showed it was used for political gain. The Fairford incident, he noted, was likewise branded a terrorist plot in early coverage, “egged on by Trump and Rubio,” before it emerged as five lads pilfering diesel.

“Here in ‘evidence-land’ we try to ignore the noise and report the truth,” he wrote. “And the truth is that the mainstream media has blood on its hands, a lot of blood.” Failure to address exaggerated claims of the October 7 attacks — “40 babies beheaded, mass gang rapes, babies in ovens, babies on clotheslines” — had, he said, given licence to genocide. Lies had dragged Australia into war against Iran, raising petrol and food prices. The media was culpable; the rise of outlets such as Michael West Media reflected plunging public confidence in institutions including the ABC.

To be fair, West added, the ABC had done better than corporate media, but remained culpable. Where, he asked, was the Four Corners on the hasbara movement, Israel’s public relations and strategic messaging framework, or on the Dural caravan hoax and the other dozen or so “terror” acts that turned out to involve no-hopers with no apparent political ideology, paid for by foreign interests? The real story was media culpability in genocide, “not some guy on X raising credible doubts about the official narrative because the evidence for terror claims does not stack up and the historical evidence of false flags is so compelling it should not be ignored.”

Approaching the three-year anniversary of October 7, he suggested traditional media contemplate its own failures, beginning with already-debunked claims. His questions included: how many Israelis were slaughtered by IDF Apache gunships on October 7? Why did Netanyahu ignore warnings from Egyptian and Qatari leaders? What is the evidence for mass rapes and babies beheaded? How and why were the Nova Festival arrangements changed? Why has there been no official Israeli inquiry? And what role did mainstream media play? “Cui bono?”

When the program aired, host Linton Besser accused West of peddling conspiracy theories and “cheap 20 second opinions.” West conceded that, without the ABC’s $1.23 billion budget — a dedicated team working a week to produce 15 minutes of television for 42 weeks a year — his operation may be cheap by necessity. Yet with a humble budget and community goodwill, he wrote, Michael West Media had broken more stories on “the crime of the century.”

To its critics, the publicly funded ABC — more than a billion dollars a year — too often functions as a cautious relay for official and “Israel says” lines, a charge West frames as complicity rather than as a formal government script.

Where was ABC coverage of Australian charities funnelling money to the IDF and illegal West Bank settlements, a matter raised in Parliament? Nowhere. Where was coverage of Australians serving with the IDF, a story West’s outlet broke via FOIs, or of the money trail of public grants to the Israel lobby? His site was first in the world, he said, on the UN report by Australian commissioner Chris Sidoti finding the IDF systematically slaughtering Palestinian children. The ABC arrived a day late with its billion-dollar budget and, “typically, buried the story anyway” — an investigation of a state Australia furnishes with weapons parts, found by the UN to be deliberately murdering children. “Shamelessly buried.”

“This is the way it works and ABC is a part of it. ‘Israel says’,” he wrote. Mainstream media had “literally, deliberately missed the story of the century” and avoided “the G-word like the plague.” They could not bring themselves, amid tut-tutting about journalistic integrity, to say “probably a genocide,” and had sacked at least one journalist for raising the question. “At least we said ‘probably’ a false flag.”

Gaza, he concluded, had been razed by US bombs, its population starved and tortured, with estimates of 70,000 to 700,000 dead and the largest population of child amputees in history. “You allowed this to happen.”

Share A Sense of Place Magazine

Further Reading

Flying High Dubai. MWM responds to ABC Media Watch

https://michaelwest.com.au/flying-high-dubai-mwm-responds-to-abc-media-watch