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Mouse McGregor's avatar
Mouse McGregor
40m

Have well and truly given up on the ABC. The weasel Ita Buttrose and now Kim Williams have allowed it to be a shallow version of its former self and hollowed out all good journalism. Its now just a platform for ex Sky Lies numpties who couldn't tell the truth or show true courage if their life depended on it.

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