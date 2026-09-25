Australia used to export its convicts. Now it is building the walls inward.

After one massacre on Bondi Beach, Canberra recalled Parliament and, in a single sitting, handed ASIO and a minister the power to list groups as “prohibited hate organisations.” No trial. No duty to hear the other side. Once the list is published, joining, funding, recruiting or even “supporting” that group can mean ten to fifteen years in prison.

The same rules follow Australian citizens overseas. Most people were told this was about Nazis. The statute is written far wider: risk of “communal violence,” risk that someone may advocate violence later. Risk, not proof.

That is how a country becomes a prison island without ever calling itself one.

You do not need midnight knocks on every door. You need a law that turns association into a crime, speech into evidence, and intelligence advice into a sentence. You need a government willing to tell the High Court that a small, despised group does not deserve the same constitutional protection as everyone else.

Once that logic is accepted, the list only has to grow.

Ordinary Australians will not read the Act. They will feel it when a venue is raided over posters, when a chat group is treated as support, when a preacher or a protester is told the old rules no longer apply. By then the argument will already be over. The machinery is in place. The only question left is who gets listed next.

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Most Australian commentary on the 2026 hate-group laws has been either triumphal or incurious. James Glissan has been neither. A former police officer, prosecutor and now defence lawyer, he has spent the year doing the unfashionable work of reading the statute, the High Court submissions and the listing criteria, then explaining them in language that does not require a law degree.

In a crowded field of podcasts and outrage clips, that combination of professional history and plain-English dissection has made him the most useful voice on the subject.

The Combatting Antisemitism, Hate and Extremism (Criminal and Migration Laws) Act 2026 was rushed through after the Bondi Beach attack. The standalone racial-vilification offence was stripped out; what remained was more durable. ASIO’s Director-General can advise the minister to list an organisation as a prohibited hate group if its activities are likely to increase the risk of politically motivated violence or the promotion of communal violence.

Procedural fairness is not required. Once listed, membership, recruitment, funding or “support” can attract 10–15 years. The offences travel with Australian citizens overseas.

Glissan’s early videos flagged the shift from punishing proven advocacy of violence to managing future risk, and the way “public” conduct now swallows social media, comments and association.

His later work is sharper because a live High Court challenge has forced the Commonwealth to put its theory on paper. The listed groups include White Australia. The government’s written submissions accept that the scheme burdens the implied freedom of political communication, then argue the burden is lighter because the affected group is small.

Glissan treats that concession as the heart of the case. If the constitutional protection shrinks when the speaker is unpopular, the principle is already gone. He walks viewers through the listing threshold in ordinary English: not that the group has advocated violence, or even will, but that intelligence indicates a risk it may do so in future. He notes the absence of an expiry date on listings and the practical difficulty of challenging classified advice.

What distinguishes Glissan from most political commentators is that he does not ask the audience to love the plaintiffs. He repeatedly tells viewers to cover the group’s name and ask whether they would accept the same machinery used against a cause they support. That is a prosecutor’s habit: strip the facts of their emotional colour and test the power. He also documents early enforcement, including a Canberra venue raid over satirical posters, to show how quickly “recklessness” and artistic-purpose defences become police problems rather than courtroom ones.

The result is not a manifesto. It is closer to a briefing note delivered at kitchen-table speed. Australians were told the laws targeted organised extremists. Glissan’s contribution has been to show the architecture that sits behind that claim: executive listing on intelligence advice, extra-territorial reach, long sentences for association, and a constitutional argument that minority status reduces the need for justification. Whether the High Court accepts that argument will decide more than the fate of two listed organisations. It will decide how easily the next listing can be made.

In a media environment that prefers moral positioning to statutory detail, Glissan has become the person many people go to when they want to know what the law does rather than what it is supposed to signal. That is a rarer service than another pile-on.

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Watch:

How Australia’s New Hate Speech Laws Actually Work

Australia’s Hate Law Is On Trial Right Now And No One’s Reporting It

The End of “Free Speech” in Australia? This Case Could Change Everything