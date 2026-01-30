By John Stapleton

Nestled beneath the ancient forests of Minnamurra Falls, the once obscure hamlet of Jamberoo is now fast becoming a tourist destination all its own.

Adding to the impetus is the opening of a new shop in the main street, Number Nineteen Gallery, Floral and Gifts.

The business first started as an off-street florist in 2021, but has now significantly expanded its remit and moved to a new iconic location in the historic, character-filled Old Dairy Co-op Building, attracting passing trade and tourists alike.



Aside from being a well-known local florist, owner Rachelle Cove is now establishing herself as the manager of a curated gallery featuring work from Australia wide. Number Nineteen exhibits artists, ceramicists and creatives. Artists from the Jamberoo district currently on display include acclaimed local landscape painter Andrew McPhail, ceramist Jennifer Swann and south coast photographer Kyle Coffee, whose works capture the beauty of our region's coast and countryside.

Also featured is the Kiama and Jamberoo Woodworkers Group, with their woodworking skills on full display.

Even the name of the street where Number Nineteen is located, Allowrie, draws tourists because of the fascinating history of Jamberoo as one of the birthplaces of the dairy industry.

The florist business which was the foundation of Number Nineteen is now tucked into a space at the rear of the store. It thrives on its regular clientele and a steady stream of weddings, events and celebrations.

“This is a beautiful building, and a beautiful new location,” says Number Nineteen owner Rachelle Cove. “It has been a five-year journey for me to get here.

“Moving to this new street-front location has given us more exposure and creates a landmark for both locals and tourists to come and explore.

“Artists can apply to exhibit their work, and we hope Number Nineteen grows into a curated space where small-batch artists can exhibit. We are very excited to see our beautiful space grow over the next 12 months and look forward to presenting to you many more Australian Artists and Creatives.”

Peering through the windows of Number Nineteen, passers-by are invited to discover an ever-changing treasure trove: from stunning local artworks and handmade ceramics to whimsical wooden ornaments which celebrate the heart of the Jamberoo district.

To follow the new exhibits for Number Nineteen on Instagram:

@jamberooflorist

@number19jamberoo

By John Stapleton

Nestled beneath the ancient forests of Minnamurra Falls, the once obscure hamlet of Jamberoo is now fast becoming a tourist destination all its own.

Adding to the impetus is the opening of a new shop in the main street, Number Nineteen Gallery, Floral and Gifts.

The business first started as an off-street florist in 2021, but has now significantly expanded its remit and moved to a new iconic location in the historic, character-filled Old Dairy Co-op Building, attracting passing trade and tourists alike.



Aside from being a well-known local florist, owner Rachelle Cove is now establishing herself as the manager of a curated gallery featuring work from Australia wide. Number Nineteen exhibits artists, ceramicists and creatives. Artists from the Jamberoo district currently on display include acclaimed local landscape painter Andrew McPhail, ceramist Jennifer Swann and south coast photographer Kyle Coffee, whose works capture the beauty of our region's coast and countryside.

Also featured is the Kiama and Jamberoo Woodworkers Group, with their woodworking skills on full display.

Even the name of the street where Number Nineteen is located, Allowrie, draws tourists because of the fascinating history of Jamberoo as one of the birthplaces of the dairy industry.

The florist business which was the foundation of Number Nineteen is now tucked into a space at the rear of the store. It thrives on its regular clientele and a steady stream of weddings, events and celebrations.

“This is a beautiful building, and a beautiful new location,” says Number Nineteen owner Rachelle Cove. “It has been a five-year journey for me to get here.

“Moving to this new street-front location has given us more exposure and creates a landmark for both locals and tourists to come and explore.

“Artists can apply to exhibit their work, and we hope Number Nineteen grows into a curated space where small-batch artists can exhibit. We are very excited to see our beautiful space grow over the next 12 months and look forward to presenting to you many more Australian Artists and Creatives.”

Peering through the windows of Number Nineteen, passers-by are invited to discover an ever-changing treasure trove: from stunning local artworks and handmade ceramics to whimsical wooden ornaments which celebrate the heart of the Jamberoo district.

To follow the new exhibits for Number Nineteen on Instagram:

@jamberooflorist

@number19jamberoo

