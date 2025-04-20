There was a lot to tell, but in that silent creep, that feel of dread as the election approached, it was impossible to articulate the impending sense of disaster, brought on by the socialist, if not communist, takeover of Australia, the record inundation of immigrants despite all the evidence of the harm it had caused to other Western countries, the deliberate suicide of Australia.

That was it, a kind of suicide, a complete contempt for citizenry, "hard working Australians" as the politicians called them without a shred of empathy.

Not one single Australian, well, maybe public servants, but essentially not a single Australian was better off after three years of "Albo", Anthony Albanese, as Prime Minister. Everything was more expensive, the cost of living sky high, the housing crisis, basically everything.

The level of dysfunction was extreme. But there it was, the bloated, pudgy, unpleasant face of Albanese emerging from another government limousine, a man who had betrayed the very people he was notionally meant to serve, and yet there he was, regurgitating yet more talking points to a lacklustre media and a switched off electorate.

Nothing mattered. It was all too boring to contemplate. As The Other Side put it, watching two leaders debate who was going to destroy the country quicker with their hapless policies was just an appalling waste of time.

With the world's attention elsewhere, yet history on the move, timeless, eternal, measured not just in millenia but in millions of years, the same detachment from the political process which had crept into the souls of Australians was reflected in a bizarre disinterest from all and sundry. There was no easy way out. There was no paradise about to be born.

And we crept on and on, into an eternity where short lived biological forms, such as humans, were maintained in a zoo, their numbers severely limited in the coming ice age.

And here and now. We leapt through forms. We loved you. And were gone.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

A former Liberal MP has called out the Coalition for not doing enough preparation ahead of the election campaign as a new poll shows Peter Dutton’s leadership and a lack of policy detail are the two biggest concerns voters have about voting for the Opposition.

Australian politicians ‘terrified’ by Trump comparisons

Sky News host Rita Panahi has criticised the Coalition for shying away from Donald Trump comparisons.

“I think our politicians on the conservative side are just not bold enough, they’re not clear enough in articulating what makes them different from Labor,” Ms Panahi said.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

‘Scare campaign’ accusations, costings and more debates: watching the home stretch of the Australian election

Coalition appears to be losing support, but latest Essential poll shows 47% of voters on the fence, making the final 12 days crucial

ABC

In short:

Five people have drowned and two are missing off the coasts in Victoria and New South Wales.

The latest death was that of a fisherman swept into the water on the NSW far south coast on Saturday morning.

What's next?

A search is due to resume for a man missing off Little Bay in Sydney on Sunday.

SBS

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of violating Easter ceasefire

Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday that Ukraine had broken an Easter ceasefire more than a thousand times, following statements from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Russia had also not ceased attacks.

NEWS

Labor primary vote lifts to 34 per cent, Dutton falls in April 14-17 Newspoll

Labor is edging towards a narrow victory, according to the latest Newspoll, as Opposition Leader Peter Dutton continues to sink in popularity.

THE NEW DAILY

Peter Dutton, now seriously on the back foot, has made an extraordinarily big “aspirational” commitment at the back end of this campaign.

He says he wants to see a move to indexing personal income tax – an assault on the “bracket creep” that sees people pushed into higher tax brackets when their income rises due to inflation.

MACRO BUSINESS

For years, Macro Business has sounded the alarm about Australia’s immigration-driven housing crisis.

The data is indisputable. Australia’s rental affordability has plummeted to a record low, with households forced to devote a record portion of their income to rent a home.

Rents have risen about 50% nationwide since the pandemic’s beginning, driving the rental affordability collapse.

The historic surge in net overseas migration beginning in late 2021, which added more than one million renters competing for homes, was a major driver of the rent increase.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

Features Australia

Bowen sinks to new lows

‘No one would have a punt on that’

You might think I’m obsessed with Climate Change and Energy Minister, Chris Bowen – B1 to me and Speccie readers. But for an economics commentator, he is the gift that keeps giving. He is simply comically bad.

How can one person utter so many incorrect statements, non sequiturs, illogical propositions – in a word, howlers? Although I was reminded of this fundamental truth written by Mark Twain that, ‘You can’t reason someone out of something that they weren’t reasoned into in the first place’.

***

Everywhere you turn, the polls say that Peter Dutton is losing the election and public vote is slipping through his fingers despite the cost-of-living crisis deepening.

Which is perplexing, because people don’t like Labor.

They don’t trust Albanese. They think Bowen is a joke. Chalmers is delusional. Plibersek is a hypocrite. Wong is incompetent. And our Ambassador to the US is a liability.

Under Labor, the nation is drowning in debt, has been left almost entirely undefended, is enduring a cultural crisis, and a growing section of the population is poor and miserable.

There is no light at the end of the tunnel. Australians are staring dead-eyed into oblivion while Albanese dances around in front of the camera, clutching his Medicare card like a deranged court jester.

The next most popular response is that Dutton is ‘half-pregnant’ and by that they generally mean he is running a soft campaign that never quite commits to big conservative ideas.

For example, Dutton supports women, but won’t openly call for a ban on biological men in women’s sports and spaces. He supports fossil fuels, but continues to push renewable energy and the Paris Agreement. He says free speech is important, then promotes censorship via misinformation, disinformation, and hate speech laws while praising the eSafety Commissioner. He creates an Australian DOGE, then insists it has nothing to do with Trump or Musk.

This tug-of-war between ideas and reality leaves voters unsure of his policies. Are women being protected? Will power bills get cheaper?

If they don’t know they won’t vote.

CRIKEY

Storage wars: Liberals were relying on a dumped candidate’s dad to store corflutes

Note to Liberals: If you’re going to disendorse a candidate at the last minute, don’t depend on his family for favours.

THE NIGHTLY

Dutton to spruik crime policies ahead of pre-poll opening

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton will use his last day of campaigning before election pre-polls open spruiking plans for a crime crackdown on drugs and child exploitation.