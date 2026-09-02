From TOTT News

A new study has proposed that the world should gradually reduce its population to around four billion people to ‘ease pressure on the planet’s resources and ecosystems’, as the grand eugenics transhumanist replacement agenda pushes on. Researchers say such a ‘transition’ is essential for humanity.

REDUCING THE HERD

How many people can Earth ‘sustainably’ support?

This is a question that has permeated the hallways of eugenicists and elitist thinkers for years, as they use their control to ‘manage’ the human herd beneath them.

Once again, they are back with more anti-human propaganda.

This time, researchers writing in the journal Sustainable Development argue that humanity should gradually reduce its population to around four billion people or fewer by 2200.

The paper, titled Achieve Sustainability by Easing Population to 4 Billion by 2200, was published on 26 July, and also argues for substantial reductions in per-person consumption.

If continuing on track, at normal replacement rates (more on that soon), the global population will reach roughly 10.3 billion in the mid-2080s, before edging down slightly.

This plan would aim to be even less than that over 100 years later.

The researchers argue that population is ‘an important driver of environmental pressure’, examining trends between 1970 and 2020 across biodiversity, carbon dioxide emissions, energy consumption, water use, mineral extraction, plastic production, and pesticide use.

The study proposes a two-part ‘solution’ to deal with this: gradually slowing and reversing population growth, while moderating per-person environmental impacts.

The authors argue that doing so could reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, pollution, and pressure on freshwater and mineral resources, while allowing habitats to recover.

Perhaps they forget it is corporations largely responsible for those things, not the average citizen trying to get by with their paper straws?

This “demographic transition” over many generations would be supported by measures such as education (brainwashing), access to contraception, and greater ‘reproductive autonomy’.

The true Huxleyan playbook at works.

The mainstream media tells us every day we have ‘exceeded our limits’ as our species and that ‘Earth can no longer sustain us’, as the transhumanist vision unfolds.

Meanwhile, they dismiss that an existing trend of a population collapse in the present day is happening at the same time – counter to birth rate and fertility realities.

Which is the truth of the situation. The population won’t reach 10 billion by 2022.

It may not even survive the rest of the decade moving in a forward direction.

Regardless, a smaller population would also not automatically produce a ‘sustainable world’, either. There is no way to truly gage if assumptions about technology, food production, consumption, inequality, energy, and living standards will be the same over time.

Technological, economic and social conditions could change profoundly over the next 174 years, making precise predictions inherently uncertain.

Just more people with a god-complex trying to rule humanity as always.

That distinction is particularly significant given the troubled history of population control policies, which in some countries have involved coercion and serious human rights abuses.

There is ‘us’, and there is ‘them’, folks.

The sooner ‘useless eaters’ like me and you are gone, the better.

POPULATION CONTROL

Most people find it hard to believe that ‘the people who run the show’ treat them as farm animals, and see our survival in the same way a farmer would maintain his ecosystem.

Since the day I started TOTT News, there has been non-stop bombardment from the ‘experts’ that not only are we killing the planet, but it would be better off without us.

Anti-human philosophy is at the heart of this post-human vision.

“A modest cull would strike at the root of our fiscal dilemma,” suggested Toby Ralph in his 2013 piece “Kill the Poor” on the website of Liberal Party-aligned think-tank, Menzies House.

Ralph, a long-time Liberal Party strategist, went on to say that “…in contrast to the fabulously rich, the enormously poor make little useful contribution to society”.

“They consume more than they contribute, putting tremendous strain on the national budget … If the least productive 20% of citizens were decommissioned it would directly release a recurrent $25bn, which would almost cover overspending…”

This is just one example showing you how brazen and open they all are about it.

We also know there is a real population collapse incoming – largely caused by the same entities pushing the message we are ‘too large as a species’.

Chemical attacks and social engineering across generations have led to this point.

The Coming Population Decline RELATED VIDEO

Because, at the end of the day, we are all dumb cattle to them.

This is not some ‘conspiracy theory’, either.

Throughout history, eugenics policies encouraged the ‘most valued’ people to procreate in large numbers, while also aiming to prevent reproduction by those considered to be ‘less fit’.

RELATED FEATURE

These ideas, born from the work of Huxley and Darwin, laid the groundwork for forced sterilisation laws, ‘racial hygiene’ programs, ‘fitter family’ contests, the normalisation of birth control and more. Many states began enacted forced sterilisation laws for years.

How Sterilisation Plays a Leading Role in Eugenics Programs RELATED FEATURE

The Third Reich’s 1933 Law for the Prevention of Offspring with Hereditary Diseases.. was modelled on laws already in Indiana and California.

Population resets have also occurred many times throughout history, either via organic means such as sickness and natural disaster, or by imperialism and government power.

Only the perpetual rise and fall of our species is the way forward, as it always has been, to ensure we stay put and behave nicely in our monitored pens.

We can’t let these pesky humans ruin the domain we rule over, now can we?