They were interested in a certain phenomenon. The government funded empaths came and went. Barely without exception they complained about the distance they had had to travel. Targeted thoughts, that's not empathy. This crowded hour. This state of the nation.

For days he just watched the Trump Biden adversarial show in the US, for a moment the biggest soap opera on earth. The Death of Empire. A collusion with the greats. "It's happening all over the world."

"We're asking too much of him." Dismissive. They came and waned. He could feel the trepidation in the frigid air. Winter firmly set. Not even close. How much they longed to escape their masters. A collusion of sorts. These things, this state of this nation, here in this pocket of refuge where the savaged streets and the baring conformity of the suburbs, where every soul was crushed, street after street, where they all had an opinion about Trump but barely knew the name of their own Prime Minister, who they didn't like, if they thought about him at all.



All they knew was that almost all their problems came from the government, a rapacious tax office, burdensome legislation; and that they were paying taxes to support an entirely useless class of bureaucrats -- incidentally being expanded by this government, as with so many before them.

The old dichotomies of left and right, the toffs and the serfs, had broken down into the tertiary educated elites versus the working man, woman, person of colour, whatever breakdown you wished to impose on this non-cohesive toll, where nationalism was jeered at and populism dismissed.

And so it was, and so it will be. This creeping sense of certitude, this purpose in the morass, this side show show pony where the spirits manifest and the flesh is torn asunder with age and decrepitude. Where everything was a fight for certainty. Where love and lust had long since disappeared. And all those embarrassing moments, all the participants were dead, too. And so it was, and so it will be, as the ancients crept up the coast and settled into place. As if a mist touching land while those who sought cried out: touchdown.

Obsessed.

HEADLINES

MACRO BUSINESS



Yarra Capital chief economist Tim Toohey warned that Australia is not creating enough jobs to soak up the large numbers of migrant workers arriving, which risks pushing the unemployment rate sharply higher.

“Since mid-2023 a new phase commenced, whereby the strength in net migration was more than sufficient to supplant non-migrant workers in the workplace, generating a trend rise in the unemployment rate”.

“In other words, net migration is currently supplying 1.4 people for every new job created”…

SKY

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has again quashed rumours of an early election, as he attacked the opposition's nuclear and supermarket divestiture policies.

There have been suggestions Australians could head back to the polls this year, after the Labor leader cancelled a trip to the NATO summit held in the United States last week.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton then warned Coalition MPs it was a sign that Mr Albanese was focusing on domestic issues and that an election in 2024 was likely.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

An intensifying low pressure system off Australia’s south-east is bringing frigid temperatures to large parts of the country’s south and a chance of snow as far as northern New South Wales.

The Bureau of Meteorology (Bom) was carefully monitoring the system on Saturday, which was expected to move from the NSW coast towards Tasmania, intensifying as it goes.

The most severe impacts were expected to arrive late on Sunday, as the system tracks towards Tasmania with strong winds and a risk of flash flooding and rising rivers.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

news.com.au has reported that 2,349 construction firms have collapsed in the past year with more to come, and that of the 8471 business collapses for 2023, almost 28 per cent were in the building and construction industry. This equates to thousands of unfinished new homes and renovations at a time when housing numbers needed and population growth are at polar opposites.

We are constantly being lectured to by the Albanese government that we need more migration because of a skill shortage, especially in the building industry. In my opinion, this is not correct. So many skilled subcontractors e.g. concreters, bricklayers, carpenters, plasterers, plumbers, electricians etc, etc, and their hundreds of thousands of employees, with their massive experience collectively, have been put into financial strain and worse because so many builders have folded.