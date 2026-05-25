Professor Ramesh Thakur is one of Australia's most esteemed academics. You can see his interview with Cafe Locked Out on X, YouTube, Rumble, Facebook and Substack.

Here is the link on Rumble.

A Sense of Place has just published the Revised and Expanded Second Edition of Our Government The Enemy: How Covid Enabled the Expansion and Abuse of State Power.

Thakur is also co-author of the The Right to Health Sovereignty: Policy Report, published by the Brownstone Institute in America and launched worldwide this month.

The book draws on decades of experience with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and critiques mission creep, over-reliance on earmarked funding from private donors, centralised emergency exceptionalism, and the erosion of individual agency and state responsibility. It contrasts early WHO successes (like smallpox eradication) with later shifts toward politicised, commodity-driven approaches that neglected high-burden diseases, basic health systems, and established public health ethics.

A WORLD IN PANIC: EXTRACT FROM OUR ENEMY THE GOVERNMENT

Let us begin with the deep history that followed the initial lockdowns.What follows are my

initial postings and intuitions from early 2020 as I tried to work out the extent to which the

panic response was justified.

Coronavirus pandemic: sceptical question marks make for better policy than excitable

exclamation marks. When did the world’s media and politicians become collective versions

of Lance Corporal Jones in the British comedy series Dad’s Army, screaming “Don’t panic!

Don’t panic!”?

Colour me contrarian, but since the 2003 Iraq war, my working motto has been: when you

come across excitable exclamation marks, substitute sceptical question marks and you’ll

usually be right.

According to World Life Expectancy, Australia’s annual death toll is around 170,000. Heart

disease kills more than 23,000 people, flu and pneumonia over 4,000, and road fatalities

around 1,300. As at 26 March 2020, about 40,000 Australians had died from all causes. As

of that date, only 12 had died with the coronavirus.

Led by the media, panic set in and drove public policy before the data were collected.

For most people, Covid-19 would turn out to be no worse than seasonal flu. The crisis

escalated with an Imperial College study released on 16 March which described Covid-19 as

“a virus with comparable lethality to H1N1 influenza in 1918” (the Spanish flu that killed

upwards of 50 million people).

Without an aggressive suppression strategy of prolonged lockdown, the modellers warned, it

could cause 500,000 deaths in the UK and 2.2 million in the US. This prompted Prime

Minister Boris Johnson to abandon the initial herd immunity approach and impose a drastic

nationwide lockdown. Other governments were soon infected by the same panic virus. The

favoured strategy became to prioritise citizens’ health over the nation’s economy.

As total lockdown led to economic shutdown, the pain was alleviated through industry

bailouts and social benefit packages.

To kill the virus, must we kill the economy?

In earlier flu epidemics – Asian Flu 1956–58, Hong Kong Flu 1968, SARS 2003, avian flu

2008, swine flu 2009 – the numbers infected and killed were sufficient to produce a severe

impact on society. Yet governments did not shut down their countries, destroy their

economies, or jeopardise their way of life. People suffered but endured. This too shall pass.

In responding to an epidemic, there is a trade-off between public health and economic

stability. It is the duty of health professionals to focus solely on the former. It is the

responsibility of governments to balance the two and find the social fulcrum: the sweet spot

between dangerous complacency, alarmist panic, and reasonable precautions.

The injunction to first do no harm implies that governments should be wary of prolonged

economic lockdowns: the cure might indeed be worse than the disease.Public policy must be

based on a balance of risks and benefits, often amidst uncertainty, incomplete information,

and unintended consequences.

The health of citizens and the health of the national economy are closely connected. A

healthy economy requires a healthy workforce, and most wealthy countries have superior

public health systems precisely because strong economies allow investment in health

infrastructure.In the US, people at risk from comorbidities totalled 70–80 million. At even a

1% excess fatality rate in this group caused by shortages from economic shutdowns,

another 750,000 Americans would die.

For those who were not elderly, the mortality rate after infection was about equal to the risk

of dying from all other causes. Layoffs and income losses would also cause a spike in

mental health problems and suicides. Prolonged house-bound isolation was already

contributing to rises in domestic violence.

On the basis of the existing data, Stanford professors Eran Bendavid and Jay Bhattacharya

concluded that the Covid-19 mortality rate could be as low as 0.01% – one-tenth the average

flu mortality rate.

“Such a low death rate would be cause for optimism,” they wrote. “A universal quarantine

may not be worth the costs it imposes on the economy, community and individual mental

and physical health.”

The sensible strategy would have been to isolate the elderly and vulnerable and let everyone

else get on with their lives. Dr David L. Katz of Yale called this a “vertical interdiction”

strategy, as opposed to the “horizontal interdiction” of mass social distancing. The end result

would have been herd immunity for the population at large, without the enormous social and

economic costs we are still living with today.

Influenza and pneumonia cause 3.2 million deaths worldwide annually. If each case were

tallied daily on the front page of every newspaper, a similar panic would arise. Road

accidents kill another 1.3 million a year. Sensibly, we judge the resulting disruption to

everyday life to be too high a price to pay.

Life and death is part of an eternal cycle. The rational approach is to take sensible

precautions, carry on calmly, and put in place emergency measures only after the facts are

in – while retaining the flexibility to adjust policy in line with the evolving evidence.

As we all now know, Australia did not take the sensible path. Its response to Covid was one

of the worst if not the worst in the world. Vainglorious politicians, aided and abetted by hysterical media coverage, harangued the population daily. At one point, half the population was locked down, unnecessarily. The damage done by those decisions still reverberates through many Australian lives.

To this day, the government has done little but cover up its mistakes, refusing to admit fault or apologise.

