It was an open and shut case. They wanted to get moving. They wanted a holiday in Asia. Tropo. The madness. They wanted to get over there to the rooftop bars and the easy brothels and their favourite massage girls, their favourite bars where they could reminisce about the good old days when the expense accounts never ran out and they almost never heard from their bosses, who were incompetent in any case.

Those strange panda eyes appeared over the horizon, a frightening future that beckoned to us all, a disaster waiting, a nirvana that never came. Down one fascinating street after another, where he did not belong.

One step at a time. One disaster at a time. A moment of pause, when the cold highland air flowed down the canyons while the ancient spirits which inhabited those ravines barely noticed the comings and goings of humans.

While other forces, Middle Eastern forces, the spirits of civilisation and the West, came to rest, came to warn, came to transfigure history. We're on your side, they said, and then disappeared, for all war is deception, and there was a war in the realm beyond the realm, with humans nothing but pawns.

We soar across continents, we feel down centuries, as Arendt had said.

Now, here, in this moment, the country, that decimated country once known as Australia, destroyed by the left wing globalists and those elites who had only pretended to represent the interests of the people in order to gain power, those who had sat on their hands or did their masters' biddings as they sold off the country and led or allowed an invasion, a legal invasion just as bad, just as consequently, as the millions who had flooded across the southern border of America.

They had sold their own souls, and sold the country for profit.

THE BIGGER STORY

CRIKEY

Cowardly Labor wants to bribe Trump — but who the hell gave them permission?

Labor attempting to hand Donald Trump preferential access to Australia’s critical minerals is gutless, counter-productive and deeply, deeply stupid.What exactly is Labor’s strategy for dealing with Donald Trump? We’re beginning to have a good idea: craven capitulation.

The Financial Review’s Phil Coorey — still the best political journo in the country — earlier this week reported that access to Australia’s bountiful “critical minerals” resources had been in the frame in the Albanese government’s attempt to get a special exemption on Trump’s tariff attack on the rest of the planet.



Bernard Keane

Mar 14, 20255 min rABC

























Australian politicians on both sides of the house say protectionist policies are bad, right? That Australia, as a country, believes in and benefits from trade being as free as possible.

But what about some voluntary protectionism in the wake of the government's failure to win an exemption from Donald Trump's tariffs? Not counter-tariffs of course — the government has ruled out that brand of retaliation. But it is looking to find ways to encourage consumers to buy locally produced products rather than defaulting to (often cheaper) imports.

Anthony Albanese flags this will be a feature of the March 25 budget. All in the name of supporting "Team Australia". Australian politicians on both sides of the house say protectionist policies are bad, right? That Australia, as a country, believes in and benefits from trade being as free as possible.

But what about some voluntary protectionism in the wake of the government's failure to win an exemption from Donald Trump's tariffs? Not counter-tariffs of course — the government has ruled out that brand of retaliation. But it is looking to find ways to encourage consumers to buy locally produced products rather than defaulting to (often cheaper) imports.

Anthony Albanese flags this will be a feature of the March 25 budget. All in the name of supporting "Team Australia".

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

‘Call it what it was, PM: a menacing attempt to increase anxiety in the Australian population,’ read the headline of an article by Mike Pezzullo last week. The most obvious attempt to increase public anxiety last week was the relentless beat up of tropical cyclone Alfred, the not-so-great, which was initially slated to be named Anthony and behaved exactly like the PM, dithering around off the Australian coast before dissolving into a tropical low.

The real and present danger Australia faces is not the weather, much less climate change, as the PM pretends. Australia is more than capable of building cyclone and flood-proof infrastructure particularly if it can get over its aversion to using dams to collect rainwater and control the flow of rivers.

The threat Pezzullo referred to was, of course, that posed by China, circling Australia as it assessed the best way to launch missile strikes on our military facilities and critical national infrastructure.

THE NEW DAILY

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s handling of Tropical Cyclone Alfred has seen him draw level with Opposition Leader Peter Dutton for voter satisfaction for the first time in a year.

The latest YouGov polling shows Labor consolidating its lead over the opposition, ahead 51 to 49 per cent on a two-party preferred basis.

MACRO BUSINESS

Australia can no longer manufacture windows for homes

Leith van Onselen

Thursday 13 March 2025

Australia’s last major plastics manufacturer, Qenos, closed last year due to high energy costs. Now, Australia is wholly reliant on imported plastics from China.

In February, Australia’s only architectural glass manufacturer, Oceania Glass, collapsed after 169 years of operation, amid soaring gas costs.

Oceania Glass was Australia’s only manufacturer of architectural flat glass, producing and distributing format glass for use in Australian homes and buildings.

SKY NEWS

‘Trump couldn’t care less’: President’s disregard for PM Albanese and ‘problem’ Ambassador Rudd

7 hours ago

Sky News host Danica De Giorgio weighed in on the recent developments in the relationship between Australia and the United States, specifically highlighting Donald Trump's apparent disregard for Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Ambassador to the United States, Kevin Rudd.

Ms De Giorgio's remarks come as it was revealed on Tuesday (local time), the Trump administration ruled out a tariff exemption for Australia, despite the US President having “considered it and considered against it”.

The 25 per cent tariffs began on Wednesday local time (March 12, 3pm AEDT).

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

Four months after daughters’ deaths, parents of Laos backpackers face ‘horror scenarios’ amid fight for answers

As the UK, Australia and Denmark mount joint diplomatic push, grieving families fear Laos’ investigation into the suspected methanol poisonings won’t deliver justice