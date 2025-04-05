Not for copying or exploitation, that's what he'd told them repeatedly but they did not listen. They thought we were stupid. In those ancient monasteries, in tired and musty texts and pored over papyrus or the old papers, now just a memory in a glint in time. We, well humans, really did stand at a precipice in their own development.

Here in Australia, the election campaign ground on. Anthony Albanese, the Prime Minister, talked to his counterpart in the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer. Two pallid, unfit, ideological driven creatures of the left, busily destroying and betraying their own countries, each in turn. What a sight for sore eyes, those two latter day communist functionaries discussing the impacts of President Trump's tariffs.

That's what happened when you were weak, you got overrun by parasites. Both men had embraced mass immigration as the most effective way of destroying their traditional cultures, to what end, for why, it made essentially no sense whatsoever.

Strange that these countries were driven to destroy themselves, to embrace the Islamification of their streets, to celebrate every culture but their own, to jail and censor the dissidents, those who disagreed with their Marxist tropes, while the institutions of government became both bloated and decayed, while the notion that governments were there to serve the people had flown out the window long ago.

Let's hand our lives, all the country's lives, into the hands of apparatchiks.

And rise up, rise up. Already there was talk of civil war in England.

Here, it was the boiling frog syndrome. Standards of living continued to fall, the working class eviscerated, but somehow people soldiered on in silence, and dependence.

Nothing like starvation to bring on a good fight. That was his level of optimism for the future of the country.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

The relationship between Canberra and Beijing came under scrutiny on the Federal Election campaign trail on Saturday after the major parties pledged to remove Chinese control of the Port of Darwin for Australian ownership.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

Labor targets cost of living and climate with $2.3bn household battery pledge

Energy package could save households with a solar and battery system up to $2300 a year, according to departmental analysis.

ABC

Peter Dutton partially walks back public service work-from-home vow

In short:

Coalition leader Peter Dutton has moved to counter criticism of the Coalition's work-from-home policy for public servants, insisting it will only apply to Canberra-based staff.

In March, the Coalition flagged it planned to bring all public service workers back into the office full time if it won the election.

What's next?

There are another four weeks of campaigning to go before Australians vote on May 3 for who they want to lead the country.

SBS

National security takes the spotlight on the federal campaign trail

Published 5 April 2025, 5:58 pm

National security has taken the spotlight in the federal election campaign, with competing pledges made by the major parties to bring the Port of Darwin under Australian ownership. But the cost of terminating a deal with the current Chinese-owned operators could be costly.

NEWS

‘Rightfully theirs’: China targets Australia as ‘the next Taiwan’

Beijing’s best and brightest are pushing for a radical plan involving Australia – and it should make us all very nervous.

THE NEW DAILY

Comedian Brand reacts as he’s charged with rape

Police said Brand, who lives in Oxfordshire, southern England, was charged with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape and two counts of sexual assault, and that the charges relate to four separate women.

Brand is charged with the rape of a woman in 1999 in the Bournemouth area and the oral rape and sexual assault of a woman in 2004 in the Westminster area of London.

He has also been charged with indecently assaulting a woman in 2001 and sexually assaulting another woman between 2004 and 2005 – both offences are alleged to have taken place in Westminster, London.

MACRO BUSINESS

Australian dollar destroyed 4.57%

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

Like all countries, America has problems that it needs to solve.

It has been white-anted by its government, bureaucrats, and greedy companies for decades.

American debt has reached a sliding-doors moment where either America takes radical steps to save itself, or it falls on its sword after which the American Dream rots into nothing and the communist wolves tear apart nations such as Australia. The American vacuum of power will be filled with terror and poverty. It is Pandora’s Box with its lid shuffled about by idiotic Australian politicians who get a kick from tempting fate.

Donald Trump came to power promising to fight against the tide of decline.

CRIKEY

Labor pains: Meet the local independents trying to unseat Labor MPs

Anthony Albanese reckons the independents movement is an anti-Coalition phenomenon. These candidates say otherwise.

THE NIGHTLY

China hits out at Albo, Dutton over Darwin port fiasco

Compulsory acquisition powers could be used by whoever forms the next government to take back the Port of Darwin, as the Chinese-owned asset becomes a major political fight in the election campaign.